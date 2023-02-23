Expenses in “accommodation” relative al sismabonus for interventions that may fall within the superbonus entitle to deduction if they were added after the submission of the seismic repair and improvement project?

To provide clarification on the matter is the response to question number 222 of 22 February 2023 of the Revenue Agency.

Green light to the deduction for further processing necessary to restore the usability of the building provided that theasseveration of the interventions carried out and the related expenses.

These interventions must also be essential for the completion of the project for which the grant was obtained.

Superbonus and sismabonus: are the expenses “assigned” included in the deduction?

The debate on the superbonus continues, in recent times mainly focused on the search for solutions for the so-called “problem loans”just as the clarifications provided by the Revenue Agency continue.

In the case of the response to question number 222 of 22 February 2023 the explanations concern the sismabon in cases where the maxi deduction provided for by the relaunch decree at 110 percent can be applied.

The starting point comes from the question posed byinstanta taxpayer who has presented a plan for the repair of damages e seismic improvement of a badly damaged building earthquake of 26 October 2016.

After the filing of the project, further expenses were foreseen “in charge” to the client for further processing for the restoration of the usability of the building which were not foreseeable at the design stage.

The new expenses exceed the contribution granted and the applicant asks if they can be included in the 110 percent deduction.

The Revenue Agency, after calling the reference regulatory framework and related practice documents, clarifies that the taxpayer may be entitled to the deduction under certain conditions.

Il paragraph 4 of article 119 of the relaunch decree provides that for the interventions that fall under the sismabonus thethe rate of deductions is raised to 110 per cent for expenses incurred from 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2022.

Paragraph 8-ter of the same article establishes the same rate for interventions that are carried out in territories affected by earthquakes after April 1, 2009in territories where a state of emergency has been declared.

On the basis of the provisions of paragraph 13, letter b), furthermore, the effectiveness of the interventions of seismic risk reduction it must be certified by professionals in charge of the structural design.

Revenue Agency – Response to question number 222 of 22 February 2023

Superbonus – expenses to be paid for the amount exceeding the contribution for the reconstruction following variations for anti-seismic interventions – article 119 of the decree law of 19 May 2020, n. 34 (relaunch decree).

Superbonus and sismabonus: green light to the facilitation with sworn translation and for essential expenses

For access to the sismabonus it is necessary for the designer of the structural intervention to certify the risk class of the building before and after the execution of the works, using the model of theannex B of the decree of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport number 58 of 2017.

For the qualifications required starting from 16 January 2020 theasseveration must be presented at the same time as the urban planning title and in any case before the start of the works.

In the case of modifications, in principle, access to the facilitation would therefore be excluded.

However, there is the possibility of submitting a variant in progress.

Consequently, the Revenue Agency believes that:

“the Applicant can access the Superbonus with reference to the expenses incurred for such works, exceeding the contribution itself, on condition that the professional, required to certify, pursuant to art. 119, paragraph 13, of the decree law n. 34 of 2020, the effectiveness of the interventions aimed at reducing the seismic risk as well as the adequacy of the related expenses, certify that the interventions are indispensable for the completion of the project for which the commissioner’s contribution was obtained and that the sworn statement is filed at the same time as the presentation of the design variant in progress.”

The first condition to verify is, therefore, that the expenses refer to interventions necessary for the completion of the project.

This condition must be certified by the certified technician.

L’asseverationwhich must be filed together with the presentation of the project variant, must also certify the effectiveness of the intervention seismic risk reduction and the fairness of expenses.

Superbonus and sismabonus: the news to come

The clarifications of the Revenue Agency are provided on interventions that fall under the superbonus and which represent a particularly debated topic in the light of the latest developments.

After the Government’s decision to eliminate the credit assignment and it invoice discountwhich entered into force on 17 February after the publication of decree 11/2023 of the previous day in the Official Gazette, the debate on superbonus and other building subsidies has become increasingly lively.

On 20 February, at the end of theGovernment meeting with trade associations which ABI, SACE and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti were present, the Executive issued a note which opens the calling of a technical table to find a solution to non-performing credits.

In the press release, the Government undertakes to take into account the situation of the businesses small and those operating in post-earthquake reconstruction areas.

For these companies, given the importance and complexity of the interventions in question, rules capable of facilitating the transition from regime prior to the elimination of the credit assignment to that rewritten by Legislative Decree 11/2023.