Of Charles Selmi

Rheumatoid arthritis increases cardiovascular risk by 50% independent of other individual characteristics. It is essential to stop smoking, avoid obesity and overweight and maintain an active lifestyle

I have read that the risk of cardiovascular problems is higher for those with arthritis. I suffer from it. What is my level of risk and what tests should I undergo?

He answers Charles SelmiHead of Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology, Humanitas Institute, Milan (VAI AL FORUM)

It is very clear today that chronic inflammation is a cause of accelerated atherosclerosis through common immunological mechanisms, well represented by some cytokines such as IL6, thus influencing cardiovascular risk, i.e. the probability of suffering from acute coronary disease or cerebral circulation (stroke in particular). In recent years, numerous studies have demonstrated that, even in those who do not suffer from an inflammatory disease, chronic inflammation is the basis of the alterations of the arteries responsible for heart and cerebrovascular disease. In the immunological field, a recent study from Cleveland (USA) and published in the Journal of the American Heart Association investigated over 60,000 patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, demonstrating how cases of myocardial infarction occurred more frequently and at a younger age than the rest of the population. In the same study, it was observed that those with a chronic inflammatory disease have a greater risk of suffering heart failure, a chronic condition in which the heart is unable to guarantee a sufficient pump effect, causing breathing difficulties and edema of the lower limbs for small efforts.

In the case of rheumatoid arthritis, this increases cardiovascular risk by 50% regardless of other individual characteristics. In those suffering from the disease, it is therefore of great importance to control other conditions that could increase the risk and in particular to stop smoking, avoid obesity and overweight, maintain an active lifestyle and control cholesterol and triglyceride levels. It should be emphasized that cigarette smoking, in addition to being involved in the onset of rheumatoid arthritis, is associated with a more aggressive disease that is less responsive to therapies. The cardiovascular risk associated with rheumatoid arthritis, however, can be brought back to the values ​​of the general population of the same age, sex and other risk factors if the disease is in remission, a goal today achievable above all by combining classic drugs such as methotrexate with molecules of use more recently directed against inflammatory mediators, both biological to be taken subcutaneously (ie monoclonal antibodies or soluble receptors against IL6, TNFalpha, CTLA4) or oral small molecules against JAK. On the other hand, the choice of these drugs must also take into account the individual’s cardiological profile, as some mechanisms must be used with greater caution in certain conditions. See also Food and mood: if eating is an emotion

For example, biologics against TNFalfa are contraindicated in those suffering from heart failure. More recently, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has ordered that anti-JAK drugs are to be introduced with caution in those with individual characteristics (age, hypercholesterolemia, arterial hypertension, cigarette smoking) which also increase the cardiovascular risk if the data on most of these molecules appear reassuring. On the basis of this recent indication, the issue of patients who have been on anti-JAK therapy for some time and who are in remission of rheumatological disease has been posed. To date there are no indications on the choice to be made in these cases and therefore it is necessary to evaluate and discuss with the patient the opposing risks of cardiological side effects and reactivation of the disease in case of modification of the therapy.