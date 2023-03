We have learned that Covid is an evolving virus that will continue to change until it is eradicated. Since the Wuhan strain emerged, Sars-Cov-2 has mutated countless times, creating more or less contagious variants (such as Delta and Omicron) and sub-lineages (including Cerberus and Kraken). It is therefore more than legitimate to ask how effective the vaccines currently in distribution are and how much they will protect us from future variants.