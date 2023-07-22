Are there allergies to elderberries?

Rare, but possible: things worth knowing about elderberry allergy

Although elder (Sambucus) is widespread in nature and is an ingredient in many products, allergies to the plant and its individual components are very rare. If hypersensitivity reactions occur, they are usually due to the pollen of the elderflower and are comparatively mild. In this article you can find out which symptoms occur with an elderberry allergy and what those affected should definitely do if they suspect hypersensitivity.

Allergy to elderberry: These symptoms can occur with hypersensitivity

Allergies related to elderberry are mostly caused by bee pollen. They spread through the air during the flowering period between May and August and thus get into the respiratory tract when walking past a shrub. In sensitive people, elderberry pollen can cause irritation and inflammation of the mucous membranes. Primarily affected are pollen allergy sufferers who also react to other flower pollen (e.g. grass, birch, etc.) with allergic symptoms. In contrast to other pollen, however, the burden of elderberry is very low and the allergy potential is therefore limited. If a reaction does occur, it often manifests itself in symptoms such as:

– Redness and wheals on the skin

– Itchy/scratchy throat and cough

– Runny nose, sneezing and runny nose

– Burning and itchy red eyes

– Swelling of the conjunctiva and mucous membranes.

“If you experience one or more of these symptoms, it does not mean that you have an elderberry allergy. It is also possible that you are reacting to other pollen. An allergy test by an allergist provides clarity. With a skin test (prick test), they can specifically test whether you are allergic to elderberry or whether another hypersensitivity is responsible for your symptoms,” explains Cornelia Titzmann, elderberry expert, naturopath and blogger on holunderkraft.de

Have you been diagnosed with an elderberry allergy? This is how you avoid the occurrence of symptoms

If an elderberry allergy has been diagnosed, those affected should avoid all products containing elderberry if possible. This includes jams, syrups and juices made from the flowers, as well as the tasty berries themselves. When sensitized to elderberry pollen, the body often reacts by releasing histamine when eating the berries. Taking preparations such as elderberry extract can be less risky due to the special manufacturing process in which the allergens are largely broken down. However, it should be discussed with the treating allergist beforehand.

Are you looking for serious information about the elderberry as a medicinal plant and immune stimulant? Then you are right with us! We at Holunderkraft.de have created this information platform together with our expert, naturopath and lecturer Cornelia Titzmann. It is intended to bring black elderberry back into focus as a proven natural remedy.

We provide you with high-quality, scientifically verified information about the elder, its history in folk medicine and its modern application in phytotherapy.

