Are there “forbidden” foods for those suffering from high cholesterol? – breaking latest news

by Andrea Ghiselli

It is necessary to limit the intake of saturated fats to within 10% of daily calories. Vegetable products should cover 75-85% of the total

I read an article that contained the list of foods to avoid and prefer to fight bad cholesterol (LDL), emphasizing that the “worst” ones are those that contain saturated fats and sugars. I imagine that you mean an excessive consumption of saturated fats and sugars the so-called “added”, not those naturally present in foods. Can anyone who follows a varied and balanced diet, with a moderate consumption of animal products and rich in vegetable fibers and proteins, afford an occasional “cheat” with more saturated fats or some sweets?

Answers Andrea Ghiselli, director of the first level Master in Food Science and Applied Dietetics at Unitelma Sapienza and past president of the Italian Society of Food Sciences (VAI AL FORUM)

There are no foods to avoid. However, there are foods to keep under strict control that are not so much saturated fats as sugars. Saturated fats are necessary and not only shouldn’t be avoided, but it would also be impossible to do so, since in any food where there is a gram of fat, a part of this will be saturated. What we have to do is contain the intake of saturated fats within 10% of daily calories, yes. Then, as she says, a varied and balanced diet, with an abundant consumption of vegetable products (for 75-85% of calories) and a consumption of animal products for the remaining 15-25%, together with an active lifestyle and abstention from alcoholic drinks and cigarette smoke, is usually able to keep cholesterol levels within limits, if there are no thyroid or hormonal pathologies. In general, high cholesterol can have a genetic, dietary or hormonal origin.

