Are there ghosts around? Ghost Detect Pro app helps you detect energy around you

The seventh month of the lunar calendar is coming, and even though many people now joke that “the gate of the school” is more terrifying than the “opening of the gate of hell”, it is inevitable that everyone will be a little more in awe of the “good brothers” in the seventh month of the lunar calendar. In addition to some folk taboos such as don’t dry clothes at night, go to the beach less, don’t whistle at night, don’t pat on the shoulder, etc., now there are apps for Ghost Detect on the App Store or Google Play that you can download, here What I want to discuss is the highly discussed “Ghost Detect Pro”!

Although “Ghost Detect Pro” is an app exclusively used by the App Store to detect ghosts, in fact, after the test, it is more like a concept used to detect the quality of energy around you. The method of use is simple and not difficult. The app detects the surrounding energy through the iPhone’s microphone and then uses the lens to take a picture, and then the photo will show a large bright golden light, golden light spot or black light according to the positive and negative energy.

[▼ 大片亮金色光]



[▼ 金色光點]



[▼ 黑色光影]



According to the official description, “Ghost Detect Pro” mainly uses the microphone to detect any small sound nearby, and then analyzes each sound and makes a chart, so after opening the app, a lot of dashboard numbers will be displayed on the screen. screen.

1. EMF Electromagnetic Field Meterused to detect positive and negative changes in the surrounding magnetic field.

2. Discriminator Sensitivity Adjustment – ​​Electromagnetic Field Measurement Sensitivity Adjustment, the gray button will be less sensitive the farther it goes to the left, and the more sensitive it is going to the right. (The number below is the electromagnetic field strength of the surrounding environment).

3. EMF Alert Threshold corresponding to the top EMF value, if the electromagnetic field value reaches the set value, it will make a sound and can be turned off directly.

4. trumpetDuring the detection process, if you don’t want to make the beep-beep-beep detection sound, you can directly press the blue horn icon to turn it off.

5. sensor icon，

Red = magnetic field change on the X-axis.

Green = magnetic field change on the Y axis.

Blue = magnetic field change on the Z axis.

Yellow = change in electromagnetic field discriminator.

White = change in microphone sound input.

Orange = Quantum changes around the environment, if the line moves up or down, it means something strange might be happening around you.

6. The phone rotates with the direction of travel.

7. sensor radarshowing the direction in which there is energy around you.

As for the red text at the bottom, in fact, during the detection, there will be a low male voice in the app who will suddenly say words such as Bliss, Insisting, Rig, Jake, etc. that do not necessarily have special meaning.

In addition to “Ghost Detect Pro” on the App Store, there are also similar energy detection apps such as “Ghost Detector Pro” on Google Play. Anyone who is interested may try it out, but you must remember that such apps are classified as entertainment after all. So no matter what kind of color you shoot, don’t affect your mood too much!