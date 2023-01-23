Tangerines, like almost all citrus fruits, are native to Eastern Asia, while in Europe they were introduced in the first half of the 19th century as an ornamental plant, precisely in Malta and only later in Italy in Sicily. The ancient lineage of the scientific name of the Mandarin, from a statute of great ancestor, to the point that some botanists consider it older than oranges and limes, but this is only a current of thought. What is certain is that it possesses innumerable symbolic properties, to the point of becoming the name of a language and the emblem of an elite.

It is usually seedless, a peculiarity that differentiates it from the traditional mandarin making it perfect for children too. In some fruits it is possible to see different ones due to the pollination of bees. The marzolo mandarin peels quite easily and can be divided into segments like the classic mandarin.

Are two mandarins a day good for health? Talk to the expert

An old saying goes like this tells us “an apple a day keeps the doctor away”. Today we can also say two tangerines together. We already knew that this small and substantial fruit was an important source of vitamin C. And now, in addition to the health benefits, there are also those for beauty. We will now list all the benefits of this seasonal fruit that everyone likes.

First of all, tangerines are important antioxidants and help the body fight against free radicals. Furthermore, they improve the immune system, it is no coincidence that they are ripe to be eaten in autumn, the month in which the first flus emerge. And again, by tasting them it is conceivable to insert pectin into the body, valid against uncalculated hunger attacks. But not only that, pectin is very important for intestinal health. Furthermore, tangerines are an efficient source of magnesium and potassium, against stress and tiredness. They are a detox and are perfect for perfecting weekend excesses.

Even sportsmen and women love this miraculous fruit. In fact, eating tangerines correctly helps them fight cramps. In conclusion, tangerines are a real panacea for mind and body. You just have to be careful how many you eat, because they are quite sugary. The right amount is 2 a day, better if consumed at breakfast.