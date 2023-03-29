Chapters Are ultrasound gels bad for you? In the crosshairs “endocrine disruptors”: here’s how pregnant women can defend themselves from products with phthalates A unique study A growing problem What’s inside the gels? Present in other products

It happens that some scientific research that passed on the sly makes a comeback some time later, arousing more than one concern, if not a real alarm. Such as the study by Dr. Carmen Messerlian of the Harvard University Department of Environmental Health published in PubMed in 2017 (Ultrasound gel as an unrecognized source of exposure to phthalates and phenols among pregnant women undergoing routine scan) in which they tried to find out if exposure to the gel used to make ultrasounds interferes with the proper functioning of the endocrine system. Under the magnifying glass, we could say of the microscope, some defined substances “endocrine disruptors”come phthalates, parabens and phenols.