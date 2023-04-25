Are viral infections the trigger for Alzheimer’s?

Researchers at the University of Freiburg have shown a corresponding connection in a study with mice. The scientists assume that these results can be transferred to humans.

What causes Alzheimer’s is still a great mystery to medicine. Recently, evidence has accumulated that inflammation, most likely caused by viruses, plays a role in the development of the disease. So far, researchers have primarily focused on infections in later life phases. “We were able to show for the first time that inflammation, which occurs early in life due to a viral pathogen, has an impact on changes in the brain with age,” says research group leader Lavinia Alberi Auber.

