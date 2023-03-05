If you love to eat junk food, such as french fries, high calorie cookies and fast food in general, you could be compromising your mental health. Here’s what a study says.

Junk food is loved by many people, especially the very young. In fact, it is a question of very tasty and tasty foods, real sins of gluttony that are difficult to resist. However, scientists have found that eating large amounts of it could permanently damage our brains.

The disastrous effects of incorrect diets on health (especially those high in fat and sugar) have been known for years, but too often we tend to turn a blind eye to the long-term damage of this type of dangerous diet. That’s why it’s important to know exactly what you’re going to encounter if you don’t change your lifestyle habits.

Diet rich in junk food: the dangers that should not be underestimated

A diet high in fat and sugar can cause permanent changes in our brains and lead to cognitive impairment. Of course, it’s not just the type of diet that can lead to a deterioration in the functionality of our brain (genetics, for example, plays an important role in this). Yet it has been shown that a poor diet can increase the risk of memory disturbances during normal aging and, in the most severe cases, lead to the development ofAlzheimer.

Specifically, two recent large-scale studies suggest that eating ultra-processed foods can exacerbate age-related cognitive decline and increase the risk of developing dementia. These are studies that still need to be explored, but they should certainly set off an alarm bell in our heads that should push us to consider how fundamental nutrition is for brain health.

The ultra-processed foods they tend to be lower in nutrients and fiber and higher in sugar, fat and salt than unprocessed or minimally processed foods. Ultra-processed foods include packaged cookies, potato chips, frozen foods, alcoholic beverages, and fast food. Even packaged breads, including those rich in whole grains, in many cases qualify as ultra-processed because of the additives and preservatives they contain.

However, ultra-processed foods should not be confused with processed foods, which still retain most of their natural characteristics, even if they have undergone some form of processing. Among them we find canned foods or dried fruit. For adults over the age of 55, a healthier diet could increase the likelihood of maintaining better brain function into old age. In particular, the Mediterranean diet and the ketogenic diet are associated with improved cognitive function in old age.