Are you a vegetarian sportsman? Here’s what to eat

Lo vegetarian sportsman what can he eat before, during and after training to recharge his batteries, without giving up his ethical food choices?

In this article

Vegetarian sportsman: necessary nutritional intakes

Before training

First, it is good to consume a whole pasture at least 2-3 hours before physical activity, taking care to avoid fatty foods such as cream cheeses, fried foods, desserts containing cream or cream. The supply of complex sugars allows the body to produce glucose, the substance which ensures the vegetarian sportsman the energy reserves he needs for the entire duration of the training session. This process it is enhanced by taking fruit 20-30 minutes before activity.

During training

While training, it is essential to guarantee the right hydration for the body, keeping in mind the consumption of as a general recommendation 120-240ml of water for every 10-20 minutes of exercise.

In case of intense and prolonged activity, it is advisable to consume additional simple carbohydrates every hour of exercise.

After training

After a maximum of 20-30 minutes from the effort, it is very important to restore the stocks of liquids and minerals lost through sweat and breathing, by taking a fresh fruit or of a fruit juice with no added sugarand soon plan a complete meal, which replenishes the body with protein necessary for the reconstitution of muscle tissue damaged during physical effort.

Vegetarian sportsman: example of what to eat during meals

Breakfast

Semi-skimmed milk or yogurt with cereals (rolled oats, barley, wheat, rice) and pumpkin/sunflower/lino (the latter ground) Smoothie (or smoothie) of fresh fruit (banana, berries, apple) and vegetable milk (of SOYBEANrice or oats) Wholemeal bread/rusks or rice cakes with jam with no added sugar or tahini (sesame seed-based cream), freshly squeezed orange juice

Snack

Also during and after training:

Fresh and dried fruit 2-3 apricots or dehydrated figs Dried fruit bars Fruit juices with no added sugar

Lunch

Wholemeal pasta with low-fat cheese (for example ricotta) and vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, radicchio) Salads of semi-wholemeal cereals in grains (rice, wheat, spelt, barley, buckwheat) with legumes (lentils, borlotti beans, peas, soy chickpeas) or cubes of tofu and cooked vegetables of your choice Risotto or orzotto with vegetables (zucchini, pumpkin, asparagus, broccoli, mushrooms) and parmesan cheese Salad with fresh vegetables (lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, fennel) and quinoa, seasoned with extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice and sesame and flax gomasio (toasted and chopped seeds, with a little salt), a few slices of wholemeal bread

Snack

Partially skimmed yogurt with fruit Crackers Cookies or cake without creams

Cena

Omelette with cooked vegetables, salad dressed with extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice and sesame and flax gomasio (toasted and chopped seeds, with a little salt), wholemeal bread Tofu and sautéed vegetables with brown rice and sun-dried tomatoes Cous cous with vegetables, seitan cutlet Cereal and legume soup, grilled vegetables Polenta with stewed lentils or borlotti beans, choice of vegetables

This food table is purely indicative and must be adapted to the needs of the athlete, according to gender and type of sporting activity.

Read also…

None found

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

