You look out the window, lost in thought. Outside, the raindrops are racing and the squeaky office chair doesn’t feel half as comfortable as the sun lounger you were relaxing on a short time ago. Wistfulness is in the air as you rush back to work and feel like you’re floating in a maelstrom of unopened emails and endless to-do lists.

More and more people have the post-holiday syndrome

The low mood after the holiday is not as rare as one might think. The Tour operator TUI states that around two thirds of all employees suffer from the so-called post-holiday syndrome – people who work in office jobs are most affected. Since 2018, Google searches for “post-holiday syndrome” increased by 436 percent in the last few years to the end of last year, the tour operator explains.

Emotional chaos after vacation

Basically, the syndrome is a performance and mood low that people experience after vacation when they return to work. The holiday blues are often the result of a roller coaster ride of emotions: positive emotions such as relaxation and the horror of work and everyday life.

After the holiday, the body cannot immediately cope with the sudden workload. Even pondering before starting work doesn’t make the blues any better, describes Robin Kaufmann from the Institute for Occupational Health Consulting to the Editorial Network Germany (RND) at. This includes, for example, the fear of everyday routine or the thought of work that has been left undone.

Do you have Post Holiday Syndrome?

Symptoms of the holiday blues are next to the circling thoughts

Insomnia & Fatigue

lack of concentration

Headache

Bad mood

irritation

Reading tips: ´

Was tun beim Post-Holiday-Syndrom?

The good news is that the syndrome is not a disease. In addition, the low after the holiday does not last long, but is only a brief effect, as the editorial network reports. It is also important not to confuse the holiday blues with depression.

How to avoid low mood?

Before the vacation:

Do not prepare the holiday an hour before closing time. You and your colleagues will thank you when you come back. Hand in tasks. Be it monitoring emails or customer care. In a team, it’s give and take. If you receive support from others, you can reciprocate later. Create structured to-do lists. These help keep track of things when you’re back. Leave your workspace tidy so chaos doesn’t greet you immediately.

After the holiday:

The most important thing is: take your time to arrive. Plan regeneration time after your vacation so that the break between vacation and everyday life is not too big. Keep track of your bedtime. The sleeping rhythm naturally shifts during the holiday. Make sure that you can get back to everyday life before the end of your vacation. It doesn’t have to be all at once. The laundry can wait a day, as can the cleaning of the house. Spread the post-vacation chores over a longer period of time and don’t stress yourself out with a full day of work. To do sports. When the mood is low, sports sessions or workouts are the best idea. Happy hormones are released that lift your spirits.

You might also be interested in: