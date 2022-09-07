Home Health Are you always hungry? Here’s what it can really depend on
Health

Are you always hungry? Here’s what it can really depend on

by admin
Are you constantly feeling hungry? Don’t worry, there are specific causes. Let’s find out in detail what they are and how to eliminate this annoying feeling of hunger.

If you also have a constant feeling of hunger, we recommend that you continue reading this interesting article. In fact, today we will reveal to you what are the probable reasons and how to prevent these sudden hunger attacks. Let’s find out all the details together.

The first thing to clarify is that feeling hungry and having sudden attacks until you burst are not the same thing. If you have these eating disorders you should contact your doctor. Today we will address a very specific topic, that is that constant peckishness that in some cases makes us eat outside at usual times.

Generally feeling hungry is a good thing, in fact it is an important sensation that sends the brain to our body. In these cases it can mean that we need energy, which is why we are hungry. This feeling is triggered by the‘ormone ghrelin. But let’s find out how to prevent these hunger pangs.

Behind the constant feeling of hunger there are several causes, one of the most common is having started a diet to lose weight. We all know that to eliminate excess fat it is necessary to follow a low-calorie diet, but this can lead to being peckish at night.

The second reason could be an unhealthy lifestyle, hence the intake of too salty or sugary foods. Often, those who eat too many simple carbohydrates, such as white rice or white bread, can have this feeling of not being full.

This is due to the fact that these are foods that are broken down into single sugar molecules in a very short time. Consequently, a sort of dependence on these substances is created within our organism. In these cases the best solution is to integrate more into your diet protein and fiber.

Another reason could be linked to the fact that we eat too fast, in this way we don’t give our brains the right time to register food intake. As a result, we will be hungrier even if we have eaten enough.

The best thing is to chew calmly, allowing the brain to feel satiety and send a sense of satisfaction to the stomach. Also, remember that hunger can often be confused with thirstin fact not drinking enough could make us feel a feeling of not satiety.

