A study reveals some unexpected health benefits for those who wake up early in the morning. While the night owls …

Eugenio Spagnuolo – Milano

Let’s face it: staying up late at night can be fun, especially if there are no commitments waiting for us the next day. But how are things from a health point of view? Not good, unfortunately for night owls …

better early risers or night owls? — A new study, published in Experimental Physiologyin fact, states that staying up late can be bad for your heart and overall health. The researchers found that i Owls appear to be more likely to develop type 2 diabetes or heart disease than are larks, people who go to bed and wake up early. This is for two reasons: night owls are less active than early risers and are also less sensitive to insulin, 2 factors that act as predictors of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Not only. The study from Rutgers University (USA) also states that those who stay up late would have a reduced ability to use fat for energy and this fat can accumulate in the body. On the other hand, early risers are more capable of harnessing fat for energy, more active during the day, and in better aerobic form.

Why early risers is better: study — The scientists divided the participants into 2 groups, early risers and night owls, based on their chronotype, that is, the natural propensity to be active and sleep at different times. The team, thanks to advanced imaging techniques, assessed each participant’s body mass, body composition, insulin sensitivity, and fat and carbohydrate metabolism, as well as monitoring their physical activity for one week. To reduce the possibility of diets affecting outcomes, groups were also asked to follow low-calorie, nutrition-controlled diets and fast overnight. Finally, each group was tested at rest before completing two 15-minute exercise sessions on a treadmill, one moderate and one high-intensity. See also Acquasparta: illegal gym closed by the Municipality. Complaint and sanctions

the results of the study — The researchers found that early risers used more fat for energy, both at rest and during exercise. They were also more sensitive to insulin. Meanwhile, the night owls were resistant to insulin and their bodies required more of it to reduce their blood glucose levels. In addition, night owls always preferred carbohydrates as a source of energy, rather than fat. This prompted researchers to say that night owls’ reduced ability to respond to insulin and use more fuel may indicate a higher risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

Early risers and night owls: differences in metabolism — “The differences in fat metabolism between larks e Owls show that our body’s circadian rhythm (the wake / sleep cycle) could affect how we use insulin. And a sensitive or reduced ability to respond to the hormone insulin has important implications for our health, “says Professor Steven Malin of Rutgers University, in a press release.” This observation advances our understanding of how the circadian rhythms of our body affect our health. Since chronotype appears to have an impact on our metabolism and hormonal action, we suggest that chronotype could be used as a factor in predicting an individual’s risk of disease. ” And that’s not all. “We also found that early risers are more physically active and have higher fitness levels than night owls who are more sedentary during the day. But more research is needed to examine the link between chronotype, exercise, and metabolic adaptation to identify whether exercise earlier in the day has greater health benefits, “he concludes. See also From the robotic kitchen to the handyman robot. Incremental innovation in the kitchen