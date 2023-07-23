Are you at risk of metabolic syndrome? It all depends on the waistline

If you have bacon beware because it can be a risk factor for metabolic syndrome, here’s what it’s all about.

The extra kilos are not just a beauty flaw, but – in many cases – this can be a clear sign of health problems. One of these is the metabolic syndrome which can lead to the development of even serious diseases.

But what is meant by the term metabolic syndrome? And above all, what are the symptoms and what are the remedies? Everything there is to understand about this pathology of which not everyone knows the main concepts.

Metabolic syndrome is a medical condition involving a number of risk factors that increase your chances of developing cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes and other related pathologies. These factors may include obesity, hypertension, hypercholesterolemia e diabetes.

One of the easiest ways to determine if you’re at risk of developing metabolic syndrome is to measure your waist, or belly circumference. A recent study has suggested that a waist circumference greater than 88 cm for women and 102 cm for men it indicates a higher risk of developing metabolic syndrome.

But why the waist? The answer lies in the fact that the excess of abdominal fat, also known as visceral fat, is particularly dangerous to your health. This type of fat can produce hormones and chemicals that affect your metabolism and can contribute to it development of inflammation, insulin resistance and other problems.

Measuring your waistline is a simple and inexpensive way to identify excess visceral fat. A measurement with a measuring tape around the waist, just above the navel, is enough to obtain an indicative figure of the risk.

The correlation between waist size and metabolic syndrome It has been studied extensively, and various studies have shown a strong association between a large waistline and an increased risk of heart disease, diabetes, and other medical conditions.

However, it is also important to take into account other risk factors, such as high cholesterolthe high pressure and the blood sugar level. Waist size shouldn’t be the only parameter taken into consideration, but it certainly is an important indicator.

One of the best strategies to combat the metabolic syndrome is adopting a healthy lifestyle. This includes eating a balanced, healthy diet full of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Avoiding processed foods high in sugar and saturated fat is essential for maintaining a healthy weight and controlling blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

