Nausea, stomach pains, diarrhea, which come back, even after the Covid infection has healed, even after a year away. In particular, the return of gastro-intestinal symptoms caused by the virus is increasingly frequent after what seemed to be a recovery to all intents and purposes. The likelihood of suffering from it? Among those who have been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, compared to those who have never been, the probability of accusing long-term stomach and intestinal problems increases by 36%.