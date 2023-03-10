Home Health Are you cured of Covid? Here are the symptoms that can come back
Health

Are you cured of Covid? Here are the symptoms that can come back

by admin
Are you cured of Covid? Here are the symptoms that can come back

Nausea, stomach pains, diarrhea, which come back, even after the Covid infection has healed, even after a year away. In particular, the return of gastro-intestinal symptoms caused by the virus is increasingly frequent after what seemed to be a recovery to all intents and purposes. The likelihood of suffering from it? Among those who have been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, compared to those who have never been, the probability of accusing long-term stomach and intestinal problems increases by 36%.

See also  Try: How's the Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 Oled

You may also like

Silicon Valley Bank closes and fails – Last...

here’s why it’s important and where it’s at...

Mental health with Kittys Thai Massage Stuttgart

To know how the arteries are, pay attention...

Doctor, can melatonin help with insomnia?

will reward those who save energy – breaking...

Controlled sale of cannabis: the federal government’s key...

Parasitic ‘twin’ removed from the brain of a...

Trend in pharmacies: optimization of nutrition

Fontina DOP 250 G Italian Pastures – expiry...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy