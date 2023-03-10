Home Health Are you cured of Covid? Here are the symptoms that can come back
Health

Are you cured of Covid? Here are the symptoms that can come back

by admin
Are you cured of Covid? Here are the symptoms that can come back

Nausea, stomach pains, diarrhea, which come back, even after the Covid infection has healed, even after a year away. In particular, the return of gastro-intestinal symptoms caused by the virus is increasingly frequent after what seemed to be a recovery to all intents and purposes. The likelihood of suffering from it? Among those who have been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, compared to those who have never been, the probability of accusing long-term stomach and intestinal problems increases by 36%.

See also  Biliary tract tumors, affected over 5 thousand Italians every year - Medicine

You may also like

“Vaccinated people get infected more often than unvaccinated...

skip the derby too! LIVE updates

DKMS continues to expand support for patients in...

Lethal bacteria, developed the first mRNA vaccine against...

Running: Barefoot shoes really help – but not...

Mikaela Shiffrin wins and enters the legend of...

King Charles, his health conditions are (still) worrying:...

Stabilization process FEA opposition competition in traumatology and...

Alzheimer’s risk factors

Migrants, maxi operation at sea to rescue over...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy