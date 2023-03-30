What you absolutely must not eat if you have diabetes. Those who suffer from this pathology need a very specific “diet”.

A very precise pathology of those that certainly don’t leave much freedom of action, if we consider who they are obligations for those who suffer from it. Let’s talk about diabetes and think about how many people we know, relatives, or maybe friends, affected by this terrible disease. The obligation for life to maintain those specific habits, that diet, to avoid headaches for don’t risk endangering own life. In any case, the rules are very clear.

On the occasion of the last World diabetes day, Commissioner Stella Kyriakides, taking the floor at a precise moment of the same related event, declared as follows: “Diabetes can affect everyone, regardless of context, age and gender. Today in the EU one in ten adults, more than 32 million people, is diabetic: twice as many as ten years ago. Diabetes weighs heavily on our societies and health systems. Increases the risk of developing potentially dangerous cardiovascular diseases. We also know that it increases the risk of serious illness for people with COVID-19. And it has a heavy impact on our health budgets, given that in 2019, according to estimates, diabetes absorbed 9% of all EU health expenditure”.

“We can and must therefore do more to fight diabetes – he continues – for example, the burden of type 2 diabetes it can be reduced by interventions that promote a healthier lifestyle, such as healthy eating, physical activity, and smoking cessation. We know that diabetes has a significant impact on many people’s daily lives. This situation needs to change.” Safe words, words of who knows what they are talking about. Reflection on the need for a subsequent and complex management plan.

It is certainly not easy to put yourself in the shoes of someone who suffers from this very particular disorder. We’re talking about something that literally forbids you to approach, so to speak, specific foods, to consider particular lifestyles, to consider, for example a specific culinary header. Nothing particularly impossible to manage, but we certainly aren’t talking about a simple path, quite the contrary. In these cases, the complexity of the whole it is simply everyday reality. Blood sugar management, in these cases, is clearly essential, every day.

According to the indications provided to those suffering from diabetes, the key to everything is the balance to be maintained between what you eat and the insulin you produce or received through daily injections. What makes the difference, in some cases, is clearly a balanced diet that eliminates the possibility of foods that are in some way harmful to the organism in question. We therefore think of the existence of a blacklist, that’s right, for all diabetics. In short, products to be avoided absolutely.

Diabetic? Do not touch these foods: the foods to completely eliminate from your daily routine

At this point we review those specific foods to avoid absolutely when it comes to diabetes. We report below a specific list which will therefore provide us with a much more precise picture of what is correct or not to assume if you are affected by this particular pathology, the fifteen foods to be avoided absolutely:

1. Sugary/fizzy drinks: let’s talk about the worst enemies for diabetics, rich in carbohydrates and sugars.

2. Sugary breakfast cereals: even in these cases we are talking about enormous quantities of sugars, in short, foods that are not very suitable for those suffering from this specific pathology

3. Pasta and rice: here too the presence of carbohydrates can lead to an uncontrolled increase in blood sugar.

4. Fruit or Flavored Yogurts: the presence of added sugars can cause many problems for those who consume specific products and suffer from diabetes.

5. Miele: often refined food which, however, is not always suitable for those suffering from diabetes. The impact with blood sugar level could be really dramatic.

6. Dried fruit: the drying process concentrates the sugar contained in the various fruits and consequently makes this food something potentially dangerous.

7. French fries: again free carbohydrates that can lead to an uncontrolled increase in blood sugar.

8. Alcoholic beverages: sugar at will in the vast majority of alcoholic products in circulation. Calories and zero nutrients. Sugars at will.

9. Packaged snacks: Packaged snacks pose an additional danger to diabetics. Sugar, white flour, sodium and preservatives. Better to opt for something else.

10. Pizza: carbohydrates and fatty condiments, not exactly ideal in short. To be discarded.

11. Sausages: another forbidden food, too much fat and sugar.

12. Sauces and condiments: fats, sodium and sugars, an explosive mixture for those who need to keep their values ​​in constant balance.

13. Fried foods: Saturated and trans fats can increase your risk of heart disease and diabetes complications. To be discarded.

14. White sugar: absolutely among the most lethal enemies of diabetes.

15. Ultraprocessed foods: also in this case very high quantities of sugars, fats, sodium and chemical additives. In some cases it can be achieved situations of profound distressif we talk about the balance to maintain, constantly with regard to specific values ​​in our body.

In short, the speech is certainly not the simplest to take into consideration. By reading this list, the one just supplied in short, it would seem that those suffering from diabetes cannot consider themselves like everyone else, as far as food choices are concerned. The question is certainly not the simplest but it certainly offers numerous loopholes, to put it in a certain way. Balance can always be found in the endfor one’s own good, of course, but also to somehow make one’s specific diet as usual as possible.