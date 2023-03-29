Going through life without being able to get off the couch is not an exhilarating prospect for anyone. However, there are those who are forced to do so as a result of anemia from chronic kidney disease, a disease that affects 10% of the Italian population. To increase awareness of the disease and its complications among patients and to increase diagnoses, the awareness campaign promoted by the Astellas company and the National Association of Hemodialysis, Dialysis and Transplantation (ANED) “Let’s give oxygen to aspirations” is starting. The initiative aims to involve patients and non-patients: by sending a message with their aspirations, everyone will be able to contribute to the creation of a forest on the outskirts of Milan, in the Vettabbia park. A place that will donate oxygen and help improve the quality of life not only of patients but of the entire community.

Chronic kidney disease: almost 8 out of 10 patients do not know they have it and discover it late November 15, 2022



What causes anemia?

In medicine, anemia is the lack of red blood cells, which serve to carry oxygen to all body tissues. With little oxygen, the body suffers: you don’t have energy, you immediately run out of breath, it is hard to concentrate, and in the most serious cases you can experience palpitations and drops in blood pressure. The causes can be various, and there is one more neglected than others: chronic kidney disease, a pathology that affects one in 10 people. “Of these, one in five patients develop anemia which has a strong negative impact on quality of life and which is often diagnosed late and undertreated,” she explains Joseph CastellanoDirector of the Complex Structure of Nephrology, Dialysis and Kidney Transplants at the IRCCS Foundation Cà Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico in Milan.

Chronic kidney disease, what is the nephrological card and how it can delay dialysis by Dario Rubino

December 16, 2022



Why does it occur? “Because diseased kidneys – he replies – do not produce enough erythropoietin, the hormone that stimulates the production of red blood cells. As a result, the blood’s ability to carry oxygen to the body’s tissues is reduced”. Anemia from chronic kidney disease, recalls the expert, doubles the risk of death from cardiovascular and renal events, without forgetting that the lack of energy affects the ability to work, to study, to participate in daily activities: “And this can generate feelings of frustration, depression and social isolation”.

Tiredness should be reported to the doctor

As also pointed out by Teresa Siclari, patient and Regional Secretary of Aned Lombardia, communication with the doctor is essential: “It is important to report all ailments to the doctor so that the specialist can carry out specific tests to diagnose anemia and intervene promptly with treatment”. According to experts, the greatest criticalities in recognizing the problem are found above all among patients diagnosed with chronic kidney disease and among those who have undergone a kidney transplant, who can confuse the symptoms of anemia with “normal manifestations” of their condition and don’t give them enough weight.

How does it turn out?

How can it be diagnosed with certainty? “The diagnostic process of anemia includes a series of tests such as the determination of hemoglobin to evaluate the severity of the anemia, the erythrocyte indices to evaluate the type of anemia, the erythrocyte count to evaluate the medullary erythropoietic activity, the ferritinemia for evaluate iron deposits, transferrin saturation to evaluate the availability of iron at bone marrow level, C-reactive protein to evaluate the inflammatory state”, he clarifies Maura Ravera, Secretary of the Italian Kidney Foundation (FIR). Iron deficiency and a possible chronic inflammatory state with increased levels of hepcidin and other molecules, which reduce its availability, are also to be controlled.

How is it treated?

Once the diagnosis has been confirmed, there are several treatment options which, although they do not allow the kidney to heal, can significantly improve the symptoms associated with anemia. Generally we start from a martial therapy, i.e. supplementation of iron orally or intravenously. However, the turning point in treatment occurred in the 1980s, when it was possible to administer intravenous erythropoietin directly to patients. “Today, then, oral administration drugs have been added with an innovative mechanism of action – adds Ravera – These simulate the state of hypoxia that is usually reached in high mountains, stimulating the kidney to produce more erythropoietin and, therefore, increase the number of red blood cells that can carry oxygen”.

Chronic kidney disease, approved a new drug that reduces the risk of dialysis by Dario Rubino

January 17, 2023



Who is most at risk?

Kidney problems, especially in the early stages, are silent, and diagnosis often comes late. Here, then, that anemia represents an important alarm bell when the disease is not yet diagnosed. “However, kidney damage cannot be recovered – Castellano points out – For this reason it is important to take care of all those conditions which, even indirectly, can affect the functioning of the kidneys, for example hypertension and diabetes”. These patients, according to the expert, in addition to having to follow the therapies for the control of previous pathologies, are the first to have to check the renal function, so as to promptly highlight any problems. There are also more unusual cases of chronic kidney disease, Castellano recalled, attributable to the abuse of supplements of dubious origin for sports and nephrotoxic analgesic drugs. “Screening, therefore, should be transversal”.

Countryside

Despite the impact on the quality of life of thousands of people, chronic kidney disease anemia is not adequately understood and recognized. This is why the campaign “Chronic kidney disease anemia – Let’s give oxygen to aspirations” was born, to promote information and encourage patients to pursue their projects, facing the difficulties posed by the disease with the support of the doctor, caregiver, family . The fulcrum of the initiative, which sees the mountaineer and climber as an exceptional testimonial Tamara Lunger, is the Forest of Aspirations: a real forest that will grow in the Vettabbia Park, a green area in Milan, thanks to the messages that will be collected through the campaign website (anemiadamalattiarenale.it) and with the collaboration of the ZeroCO2 company, partner of the project, engaged in the fight against climate change. “The campaign has a very high value – concludes Siclari – both as a prevention tool, to increase checks for people at risk starting from the offices of general practitioners, and to increase awareness of this condition and create a synergistic collaboration between all the specialists involved, from the nephrologist to the diabetologist, from the internist to the cardiologist”.