Are you fit? It’s not just the weight that tells you: the tests to figure it out

Physical exercise is essential to feel good, but the pounds lost aren’t the only indicator of regained shape. Here are some self-assessment tests to do at home

Exercise is essential for getting in shape and staying healthy. By now we all know it a bit, but going from saying to doing isn’t always easy. Due to lack of time, but also lack of motivation: whether you choose running, cycling, or even simple walks, constancy requires sacrifice, commitments and laziness are always lurking, and if you don’t see results quickly, it is easy to give in to disappointment.

Unfortunately it often happens when you are looking for conf …