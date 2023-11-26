Are you getting older and afraid of getting sick? Here is the real diet to prevent one of the most common and disabling pathologies

The ideal diet against senile dementia arrives

Recent research conducted in the United States is suggesting that the choice of certain foods could have a positive impact on the prevention of senile dementia, especially Alzheimer’s. The study, carried out in nursing homes for the elderly, proposes a diet that mixes the healthy principles of the Mediterranean diet with those recommended for those suffering from hypertension.

According to experts, a diet based on whole grains, legumes, leafy green vegetables, nuts, berries (especially blueberries), fish, chicken, olive oil, and moderate wine consumption could not only slow cognitive decline but actually make the brain look seven and a half years younger. On the contrary, almost completely avoiding butter, sweets, fatty cheeses, and fried or fast food foods could drastically reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease in people at risk.

To delve deeper into the link between nutrition and cognitive decline, Professor Alberto Albanese, an expert in Neurology at Humanitas, commented on the study. According to Professor Albanese, our understanding of how food influences Alzheimer’s disease is still in its infancy. While there is evidence that antioxidant substances such as vitamin E and C could be useful in defending the brain from Alzheimer’s, more research is needed to confirm their effectiveness.

One of the challenges is that studies do not provide consistent results. Dietary supplements often contain only alpha-tocopherol, the most active form of vitamin E. However, recent studies suggest that the combined use of different forms of tocopherol may be more effective in reducing oxidative stress and inflammation.

In summary, although there is promising research underway on the relationship between diet and dementia, more study and research is still needed to understand the connection fully. Making healthy food choices can be beneficial now and in the future, but it is important to conduct more research to confirm the effectiveness of specific foods in preventing senile dementia.

Share this: Facebook

X

