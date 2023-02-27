According to a study conducted by the University of Copenhagen in Denmark, we can find a natural anti-inflammatory where we least expect it.

Whenever bacteria, viruses and other microorganisms enter the human body, the immune system reacts by deploying our “antibody” defense. That is to the sound of white blood cells and antibodies capable of protecting us. Add to that a combination of protein and antioxidants, that’s it the anti-inflammatory properties in the immune cells double. Well, you may be wondering, where is the news?

In fact, so far nothing new. The scientific theory has long been known. What they didn’t know instead – and it was discovered by a research team from the University of Copenhagen in Denmark – is that for to obtain a powerful anti-inflammatory effect there is no need to leave the pantry at home…

The natural anti-inflammatory you don’t expect

According to the University of Copenhagen, the secret lies in having breakfast with a nice cup of caffe latte. A drink that, researchers say, is good for health with its combination of polyphenols and proteins. And it acts as an effective anti-inflammatory for our body. Indeed, coffee beans are full of polyphenols, while milk is rich in protein.

Polyphenols are a group of antioxidants found in humans, plants, fruits and vegetables. And they offer many benefits to human beings. Few studies so far have looked at what happens when polyphenols react with other molecules. In this case, researchers from the Department of Food Sciences, in collaboration with those from the Department of Veterinary and Animal Sciences of the University of Copenhagen, have analyzed the behavior of polyphenols when they bind to amino acids, the building blocks of proteins.

Danish scientists have shown that “when polyphenols react with amino acids, they have a better effect on suppressing inflammation in immune cells”, explains Professor Marianne Nissen Lund of the Department of Food Sciences, lead author of the study, just published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry. In particular, it was observed that immune cells treated with a combination of polyphenols and amino acids were doubly effective in fighting inflammation compared to those treated with polyphenols alone.

“In this study we found that the reaction between polyphenols and proteins also occurs in some coffee-with-milk drinks,” adds Professor Lund. And “this reaction occurs so rapidly that it is difficult to avoid it in all the foods we have studied so far.” Stay now from understand if the same effect is obtained when proteins are combined with other foods, including fruits and vegetables. Nature is always full of surprises…