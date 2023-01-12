breaking latest news – The perfect storm in the middle of winter of the shortage of commonly used medicines is making itself felt, amidst the reduction in production due to the pandemic and the lack of raw materials, the energy crisis and the war in Ukraine. Just take a tour of pharmacies in Rome to confirm how many over-the-counter products have become difficult to findespecially antipyretic and cough syrups, and antibiotics and inhaled medicines.

“I would like Zimox syrup”, the most common question, especially from mothers, in this period of seasonal flu. It is the amoxicillin-based syrup which is mainly prescribed to counteract acute and chronic respiratory tract diseases in children. But it is not found. And so it is necessary to focus on the generic, perhaps the one that bears only the name of the active ingredient and which has the lowest price to the public, but even this is now in short supply.

“I would like Gaviscon Advance”: nothing to do, “if you want there is still the classic one…”. No thanks, replies the customer, hoping that his pilgrimage to the area or even to other districts of the capital will lead to some results. According to some pharmacists – only the first name, not the surname…, and in any case as anonymous as possible even in the geographical indication of the site – upstream of everything there is “obviously” the law of the marketi.e. companies prefer to curb production for the Italian market because the reimbursement by the National Health Service is far from what is obtained at full price on foreign markets where prescription is not necessary or in any case not bound by the NHS .

The tam tam between pharmacies is ending up becoming the customers’ last resort: there is a friend who works in another pharmacy and therefore telephone contacts make it possible to find, perhaps, the package of medicine that is needed. And possibly not generic. In this regard, Aifa is already planning to launch a strong awareness campaign because the generic finally has its recognition and dignity of acceptance by the mass public who approaches the pharmacist’s counter every day. A sin of underestimation over time that now perhaps is making her negative effects felt.

The tam-tam works better with the Farmacap network, and the bottle of syrup becomes a sort of trophy to be conquered by being the first to arrive at the associated pharmacy which still has some available. “I assure you – the pharmacist of one of these told the reporter, requesting anonymity – that this is the only way we can find what the customer needs, but obviously not always. Look at this pack of children’s cough syrup – it’s the latest available on the entire Farmcap network“.

Two waiting customers shake their heads, they don’t take it out on the pharmacist – “what’s his fault?” – but “with the system…Their games, their business on our backs”. There is also a shortage of aerosol medicines. The shortage – explains Domenico, a pharmacist at Collatino – is linked to distribution “but also to the production lines because they become anti-economic drugs. The NHS lowers the price compared to those where the sale is free so companies have an interest in producing to send there”.

Energy costs and packaging costs have risen, including aluminum for blisters and cardboard for packaging, “we hope that the manufacturing industries will see a drop in the cost of raw materials, i.e. the substances that lead to the active ingredient of a drug”. And he gives the example of metformin 500 mg, a drug active in the treatment of non-insulin-dependent diabetes mellitus, the so-called type 2 diabetes: to the public it costs ‘just’ 1.38 euros, evident that the manufacturing company does not pay off with the NHS. And as for generics, a sort of ‘counter-information’ on the part of the brand drug industry would seem to be taking place.

What is certain is that the national health service reimburses the price of the generic, the difference with the price of the brand is paid by the customer. In another pharmacy, in the Piazza Fiume area, it is useless to waste time hoping to take away a pack of Ibuprofen 600 mg tablets or Nurofen syrup, “and where do I go to find it?”, the anxious and already starting question with no answer other than the classic “try around, somewhere else”. And after all, what can the ‘poor’ pharmacist or the ‘poor’ pharmacist say.

The Gaviscon Advance was prescribable and suddenly disappeared, then it was no longer loanable and reappeared, then disappeared again and every time the pharmacist shook his head. It is said that there is a new reformulation of the drug, therefore there was a price increase which however was not accepted, the product is no longer sold in range A (the loanable one) but in range C, and neither is this find, perhaps because the industry prefers freer “and let’s say more dynamic” markets, underlines another pharmacist in the Monte Sacro area.

True, exaggerated or false, certainly the pilgrimage to pharmacies is no longer for the packs of FFp2 masks or for the Covid swab, but even for the simple tachipirina..