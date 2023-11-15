Are You Making This Mistake with Your Toothbrush Cap?

The Dangers of Covering Your Toothbrush with a Cap

Maybe you’ve always made a mistake in protecting your toothbrush like this: you risk bringing very dangerous germs and bacteria into your mouth. Do you know that the classic cap that we insert over the bristles can be the number one enemy of the health of your teeth and gums? Maybe you should stop using it right away. Here’s everything you should absolutely know to really protect your oral hygiene.

The toothbrush comes into contact with the walls of the mouth, the palate of the gums, and the tongue, as well as the teeth. This is a very delicate area of our body because it is represented by mucous membranes, and substances develop in the oral cavity which, in contact with the residues present on the external cap, can cause damage. Here is what you risk and why from now on you will not cover plus your toothbrush.

The toothbrush and toothpaste should be used every day, after every meal and after every snack. To prevent food from attacking the plaque on your teeth, you need to brush your teeth about half an hour after completing the meal, and you also need to brush them before having breakfast. In this way, in fact, the acidic substances present in foods will not come into contact with the environment that is created in the oral cavity during the night, and the oral cavity will be protected more effectively – protecting tooth enamel and gum health.

In addition to these good rules that have to do with the gestures we perform every day to take care of our oral hygiene, however, we must also pay attention to something else. We are all used to using our toothbrush and then rinsing it under running water, and placing it in the toothbrush holder covering it with its cap. This is a banal and obvious action perhaps, but in truth it is risky. The reason? In fact, according to the opinion of dental hygiene experts, the cap that covers the bristles always remains a little humid, and this creates the ideal environment for the proliferation of germs and bacteria.

This is why we should leave our toothbrush in contact with the air and not closed under a toothbrush cover, unless we are traveling, because in this case the cap is functional in preventing the bristles from coming into contact with potentially dangerous objects. The advice of dentists is to replace it often to avoid using a dirty or worn instrument, but still leave it without the cap when we are at home. Remember, protecting your toothbrush means protecting your oral health.

