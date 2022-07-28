It happens in Padua but the news, in short – as they say now – has become “viral”, causing a sensation and inflaming the debate at national level. According to the newspaper Courier of the Alps, a 50-year-old from Feltre would have been excluded from the lung transplant list as No Vax, considered unsuitable, in light of its “paranoid ideation” on Covid, deemed capable of “negatively influencing the peri and post transplant course”.

According to this evaluation, in practice, his behavior “not adhering to medical recommendations (immunosuppressive therapy), would put the patient’s own survival at risk due to avoidable infectious complications”.

Here is the medical explanation of why the 50-year-old cannot – according to this assessment – be included in the transplant list. The man suffers from a serious lung disease, bronchiolocentric interstitial fibrosis, caused by the inhalation of dust during years of work on construction sites and tunnels. The fifty-year-old, it must be said, initially asked that it was only the organ of an unvaccinated person to replace his nearly collapsed one. And so he started a tug-of-war that has already resulted in two parliamentary questions to Minister Speranza, signed by the parliamentarians Francesco Sapia (former grillino, now in Alternative) and Marcello Gemmato (Brothers of Italy).

“There is no ideological motivation behind the choice not to proceed with the immediate inclusion in the transplant list of the patient involved in the case, but a scrupulous analysis by numerous medical-clinical and psychiatric professionals, in order to evaluate with extreme rigor and ethics the appropriateness of the transplant in the specific case “specifies the Hospital of Padua.

“The choice of the evaluation commission was intended to protect the duty to ensure that the scarce organs available can find recipients who, due to their urgency and expected outcome, can avoid the dispersion of such precious resources. The patient’s failure to adhere to the Covid vaccination, as well as the initial claim to receive an organ from an unvaccinated donor, have little or no connection with choices correctly made by the evaluating doctors, who have taken into consideration much wider factors, including which is not secondary the correct adherence and completion of drug therapies “.