Normal weight or overweight? Which of these categories do you identify with? Find out the correct answer by calculating your BMI (Body Mass Index) Obesity is a medical condition characterized by excess body fat that can pose many health risks, including heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and some forms of cancer. One of the most common ways to […]

The article Are you normal weight or overweight? How to calculate it based on the BMI indicator From The indiscreet.