Are you often thirsty? Then this can be a warning sign

Drinking regularly is not a problem for you because you are always thirsty? It’s not as good as you think. Read here when you should go to the doctor if you are constantly thirsty.

There are cups with markings for sufficient water intake or mnemonics. On the other hand, there are glowing bottles in stores that remind us to drink, and countless articles online with tips and tricks on the subject of water.

The fact is, as doctors keep emphasizing, drinking too little seems to be a widespread problem. On the other hand, what hardly anyone talks about are those who are constantly thirsty.

Anyone who constantly feels they need water is probably annoyed by the many trips to the toilet – and it might be a good idea to see their family doctor. That advises Dr. Anna Erat, Head Physician at the Hirslanden Check-up Center in Zurich.

How do we detect thirst?

Basically, you shouldn’t wait until you’re really thirsty to drink. So if you reach for the bottle a lot, that’s not a bad thing at first. The expert explains: “Our sense of thirst is regulated to a large extent in an area of ​​the brain called the hypothalamus. It responds to the concentration of salts and other molecules in the blood.

If our blood is too concentrated and therefore contains too little water, receptors in the brain are triggered, which signal to us that we urgently need to drink now. Of course, not giving in to this is uncomfortable – and anything but healthy.

When is it actually too much water?

It only becomes noticeable when drinking gets out of hand and you have to constantly go to the toilet to excrete the liquid.

“On average, men and women need 1.5 to two liters of water a day. Depending on how much sport you do and how much you sweat, it can sometimes be a lot more.”

But even if women’s magazines, models and self-declared health experts would like to tell us otherwise: You can definitely drink too much water.

“If we suddenly talk about more than three or four liters without doing more than usual physical activity or sweating excessively, you should prick up your ears. If you force yourself to “drink more”, it can become a problem because it thins our blood too much and as a result we have too little salt in the body.

This condition is called hyponatremia, and in extreme cases it can be fatal. On the other hand, if you drink more water because you are actually very thirsty – and for a longer period of time – this can indicate illness.”

Too much thirst can often be an alarm signal

“There are various diseases that result in an increased feeling of thirst,” says the chief physician.

“One very relevant example is diabetes. Here it is the case that the blood sugar in our circulation is too high. To regulate concentration, the hypothalamus gives the impetus to induce thirst.”

Even if the disease does not go away as a result, Erat emphasizes: “You should never suppress the need to drink. The body reacts correctly.” And she also warns against self-diagnosis: In addition to diabetes, other diseases, nutrient deficiency symptoms or even tumors could also cause an increased feeling of thirst.

“It is extremely important not to take the signals from the body lightly. Only those who can be checked can be diagnosed and treated accordingly.”

