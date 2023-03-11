Home Health Are you over 40? Here are the secrets to keeping yourself young and healthy that will change your life
Health

Are you over 40? Here are the secrets to keeping yourself young and healthy that will change your life

How to stay fit and healthy after 40? Here are some tips that will help you always live life to the fullest.

Turning 40 is a very important milestone in anyone’s life. The strings of the first youthful years are pulled together and one begins to take stock of one’s state of health. According to experts, in fact, it is precisely after the age of 40 that the risks associated with a wrong lifestyle increase. It must be said, however, that maintaining a correct lifestyle is not easy at all in the frenetic society in which we live.

After the age of 40 many people have demanding jobs, elderly parents, children who are growing up and need attention. In all of this, keeping the focus on your health is far from simple and bad and unhealthy habits are starting to make their way into our lives. But how to maintain optimal health despite the thousand daily commitments?

Health after 40: the “secrets” for a correct lifestyle

The first very important piece of advice for all over 40s is obviously keep fit with exercise. An advice that is not lacking and is valid at any age. Few people know, however, that intense physical activity can improve spatial memory, the one that allows you to remember little things, such as where you left your car keys.

Eating lots of vegetables is just one of the things you can do to stay healthy

Another fundamental rule is to eat a lot vegetables. Spend an entire weekday experimenting with new and highly nutritious vegetables like Jerusalem artichoke and kabocha squash. Even vegetables rich in cruciferous vegetables are very important for our health, such as broccoli or cauliflower. A French study found that a healthy diet rich in plant foods reduced the risk of breast cancer in women by 14%.

Equally important is think positive. Spend 15 minutes a day imagining what life will be like when you’ve achieved your goals, advises Susan Krauss Whitbourne, a professor of brain and psychological sciences at the University of Massachusetts. Gradually you will become a much happier person.

Also get out of the city as much as possible and immerse yourself in the nature. Contact with flora and fauna is good for the brain. Living in areas with lots of green space promotes faster thinking, better concentration and better cognitive function during middle age.

Drink plenty of water and fill up on protein. Protein needs increase starting around the age of 40, because the body’s ability to process it decreases with age. So eat more fish, lean poultry, dairy products, eggs and legumes. Also consume yogurt three times a week. Yogurt can significantly lower levels of two biomarkers for chronic inflammation, which can lead to the development of heart disease, diabetes and cancer.

