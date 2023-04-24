Are you over 60? Then you should definitely avoid these foods, they are bad for your health

If you are over 60, the advice is to avoid these foods as they are bad for your health. Here’s everything you need to know

Nutrition is one of the most important factors to maintain good health, both physical and mental. Healthy eating means taking in the nutrients necessary for our body without exceeding in foods that can have a negative impact on our health. But what exactly does “healthy eating” mean? And what foods should we avoid to keep our brain fit? especially after 60?

If you passed 60 years ago, but you want to know more about your diet, you should continue reading today’s article. In fact, we will tell you what they are below the foods that you should avoid eating when you reach a certain age. Some, we assure you, are truly unthinkable!

Foods to avoid for the over 60s are bad for your health

Have you always thought that you can eat anything despite your age? You were always very wrong! Continue reading the article and find out what they are the foods that it would be better to stay away from if you are over 60 years old.

First, it is important to consume nutrient-rich foods, come fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, healthy fats and low-fat dairy products. These foods provide our body with the nutrients it needs to keep the immune system strong, blood pressure regulated, and brain healthy. For example, Berries, citrus fruits, apples, carrots, spinach, broccoli and cauliflower are all packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants which help keep our brain in shape. On the contrary, there are some foods we should avoid, especially when we hit 60. In fact, some foods can have a negative impact on our health, especially on health of our brain. Let’s see what these foods are.

The added sugars they are present in many foods, such as carbonated drinks, fruit juices, sweets and candies. However, these foods can have a negative impact on our health, increasing the risk of diseases such as diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular disease. Also, a diet high in sugar can have a negative effect on our memory and our ability to learn. Examples of sugary foods and drinks to avoid are sodas, candies and industrial sweets.

fatty foods, such as red meat, fatty cheeses and fried foods, can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes. Also, a high-fat diet can negatively affect the health of our brain, causing increased inflammation and damage to brain cells. Examples of fatty and fried foods to avoid are french fries, meatballs, sausages and bacon.

Carbohydrates and refined flours, such as white bread, white pasta and rice, can rapidly spike blood sugar levels, causing energy to spike and dip. Also, a diet rich in refined carbohydrates may increase the risk of obesity and cardiovascular disease. Examples of carbohydrates and refined flours to avoid are white pasta, white bread and white rice.