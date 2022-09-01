Many of you are waiting for the announced launch of the new iPhone 14 scheduled for September 7, the attention of users on the net is maximum and it is easy to realize it by taking a look at the number of searches carried out on Google in the last few days:





As happened in the past, when the interest of users on the network is high, the ideal conditions are created for cybercrime ready to exploit it in attacks of various kinds, from phishing to malware attacks.

Kaspersky experts have already encountered numerous examples of phishing pages created specifically to attract those who immediately started looking for the new Apple product. The sites in question offer their users the opportunity to buy iPhone 14 or book it to get it in advance or at a discounted price. In reality, any money paid to these sites will be lost and in some cases the same sites are designed to steal their Apple ID accounts from victims, exposing them to additional risks, such as fraud, identity theft, and extortion.

Once in possession of the Apple ID, an attacker will be able to access all of the victims’ Apple services, including the App Store, Apple Music, iCloud, iMessage, FaceTime and more.

In the past, unauthorized access to Apple customers ‘iCloud has allowed criminals to steal victims’ private images and their documents. Many of you will remember the Fappening case in which cybercriminals posted private photos and videos of international celebrities like Emma Watson and Amanda Seyfried online.

“Cybercriminals often monitor new trends much more actively than ordinary users. I am constantly looking for something trendy that can interest people and therefore can be used as a bait to induce them to enter credentials or payment details. The unveiling of the new iPhone 14 is no exception and every year we see a growing activity from attackers on the occasion of the annual release of new iPhone models. For this reason, users should always pay particular attention and not enter their personal data on suspicious pages,” explains Olga Svistunova, Kaspersky’s Security Expert.

Campaigns like these allow criminal organizations to steal payment card data that unsuspecting users have used in hopes of grabbing the new iPhone 14 early.

Although the images of the new device have not yet been released by Apple, many of the sites in question use concept images that have appeared on the net in recent months.

According to Kaspersky, from August 10-25, the security firm’s security solutions detected more than 8,700 new iPhone-related phishing sites.

The iPhone 14-themed phishing pages have progressively increased as the fateful release date of the new product approaches.

On August 25, Kaspersky spotted a total of 1,023 phishing pages, what is worrying is that this number is roughly double the average number of malicious sites detected daily during this period.





The number of Apple and iPhone-related phishing pages detected from August 10, 2022 to August 25, 2022 (Source Kaspersky)

So how can we protect ourselves?

Simple rules of behavior can protect us from nasty surprises: