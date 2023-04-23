Are you sure you’re walking in the “fat-burning zone”? Here’s what you need to know

Going out for a walk brings countless benefits, such as improving physical fitness, strengthening bones and relieving joint pain. Moreover, according to recent studies it can also improve mental health. But for those in pursuit of weight loss, can walking also help them achieve their goals? Here’s what you need to know about walking to burn calories and fat.

There are two key factors to burning more fat when walking, the first is that you need to walk with sufficient speed and/or intensity to burn the fat needed for energy.

The longer you walk, the more you burn stored fat (as well as sugars that your body uses immediately during exercise). In fact, any exercise can burn calories, but brisk walking and other aerobic exercise are especially helpful for burning internal abdominal fat, called visceral fat.

This type of fat not only helps increase your waistline, but it also increases your risk of diabetes and heart disease.

Fat burning zone: what does it mean?

The American Heart Association (AHA) classifies brisk walking at a pace of at least 2.5 miles per hour as “moderate-intensity aerobic activity.” According to the AHA, your target heart rate for exercises at this intensity level should be 50-70% of your maximum heart rate. (For more strenuous activity, your heart rate should be around 70-85% of the maximum heart rate.)

Exercising at low to moderate intensity actually can help burn fat; this is because the body uses stored fat for fuel as opposed to higher intensity workouts, which rely on carbohydrates.

The heart rate range, according to this authoritative study varies by age. You can use the heart rate zones by age graph on the linked page to find the right numbers. You must first take your pulse while exercising in order to check your heart rate. There are also heart rate monitor apps you can use on your phone, e.g heart rate monitors built into many equipment for training at home or on smartwatches.

When you train in this area, you’ll breathe more difficult, feel more effort and probably sweat a lot more; but you are still able to carry on a conversation. Beginners should gradually increase their walking time and their speed. A beginner’s walking plan for example usually starts with 15 minutes a day, five days a week, working on good walking technique. Later it will be indispensable increase your walking time by 5 minutes per session each week.

Change up your workout routines

For best results this would be ideal mix different types of workouts walk during the weekly walks: intervals, short and brisk walks, long and moderate walks. The most meditative and aware walks they also have stress-reducing benefits. These walks help reduce cortisolwhich can contribute to weight gain.

If you don’t have the time to spend 45 continuous minutes walking, maximize the time you have. You can take two to four 15-minute brisk walks. You will burn calories, increase your walking speed and ability, and also reach the lminimum level of physical activity recommended for health.

An additional good idea is to include other types of exercises in your routine. Other moderate-intensity exercise activities include riding a bicycle on level ground, water aerobics and using an elliptical trainer, aerobic dances, and doubles tennis. You can challenge your body in new waysand balance your muscle development by doing a variety of different physical activities.

In addition to burning fat, you’re also building muscle and increasing your basal metabolic rate. With a boosted metabolism, you’re burning more calories throughout the day.

Hikers who are training for a distance event, such as a half marathon or marathon, should walk at low to moderate intensity for their long distance training day each week.

Example of fat burning walking workout

You can use a treadmill or walk outdoors for this workout. You’ll need good athletic shoes that are cushioning and flexible, and that have foot supports suitable for a long hike. Wear clothing that allows freedom of movement and wicks away sweat.

Heating

Walk 5 to 10 minutes at a slow pace, gradually increasing your speed. Warming up is important. Walking burns stored blood sugar, ed depletes ready energy reserves in the muscles. This is a signal to your body that a longer training session is coming. Consequentially, your body prepares to start burning fat stored.

Accelerate until you reach the fitness zone (heart rate 60% to 70% of maximum). Check your heart rate every 10 minutes to make sure you stay in the area.

Walk in the fitness zone for 30-50 minutes or more. If your heart rate drops, increase your speed.

cool down

Finish with 5-10 minutes at an easier pace for a good cool down. The first step towards burning fat it is simply to move. Use a brisk walking program to build up your walking time, technique, and speed, and if you haven’t already walked briskly for 30 minutes or more, you can take it easy in the beginning, and work on the basics steadily. can quickly get you to your goal.

If it may interest you, we have talked about other exercises for losing body weight to this address. Enjoy the reading!