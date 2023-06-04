Are you taking too much sugar? Watch out for these signs

If your body tells you you’re getting too much sugar, pay attention to these signs. Useful information to know.

A diet with too high a content of sugars it is harmful not only for the figure but also for health, as we all know or should know. Before getting to the more serious and unfortunately sometimes even irreparable damages, such as type 2 diabetes, we need to pay attention to a whole series of signals that our body sends us and which are signs of a malaise.

If sugars, in fact, are important to have the right energy to face our days, it is equally true that we take the ones we need with aregular feeding, which contains cereals such as pasta, rice and bread. We therefore do not need sweets and other added sugars, if not rarely. At the very least, a few biscuits for breakfast may suffice.

In the case of excessive intake of added sugarshowever, they can manifest themselves differently symptomsalso very annoying, which are the sign of something wrong and which in the long run can cause very serious health problems. In these cases, it is good to stop eating sweets and other simple sugars immediately. Below, we report which are these signals to watch out for and everything you need to know.

Feeding with too much sugar, pay attention to these signals

Eating too much sugar is a bad habit that too many of us have and eventually index heavily on general state of health of the population. There is not only excess weight, with all the connected pathologies, but serious health problems can also occur. Like type 2 diabetes, which once taken doesn’t heal anymore but can only be kept under control, with diet, physical activity, medicines and in the most advanced cases, the intake of insulin. Diabetes is a chronic disease that can have disabling consequences.

These alarms should already be enough to make us immediately stop stuffing ourselves with sweets and various sugars. However, before reaching these extreme cases there are different signals to watch out for, that our body sends us when we consume too much sugar.

One of the first signs of excessive sugar consumption is tiredness. It seems a contradiction, because we know that sugars give energy. When we take too many, however, they leave our body feeling generally tired. This happens because as blood glucose levels rise, our pancreas begins to produce a lot of insulin to allow the body to absorb the sugars. Once insulin has finished its work, blood glucose levels drop rapidly leaving the body without energy and therefore tired.

Glycemic peak

Not just tiredness, sudden rises in blood glucose levels, followed by sharp drops, also cause a feeling of hunger. Often it is a voracious hunger, just for sugars. This creates a vicious circle that creates dependence. The sudden rise in blood sugar levels is called glycemic peak and in the long run it can cause several problems, above all the type 2 diabetes.

To avoid glycemic peaks it is preferable to consume complex sugars, such as those of cereals and their derivatives, pasta, rice, barley and bread, which are absorbed more slowly. On the other hand, sweets but also very sugary fruit eaten alone should be avoided. For a better and gradual absorption of sugars, accompany them with foods rich in fiber.

In addition to sudden fatigue and hunger, due to sudden energy swings, excessive consumption of sugars can also cause difficulty concentrating, cognitive and mood disorders e blurred vision. Other not insignificant problems. Therefore, eating dessert will not help you concentrate on a task that requires the use of mental energy, on the contrary it will have the opposite effect. To get the energy you need, eat fruit.

Skin problems and other symptoms

The excess of sugar, then, damages the skin, especially that of the face, leaving it dull, greasy and grey. Consuming too much sugar, in fact, increases the production of toxins from the body that pour out, accumulating on the skin. The purifying properties of the epidermis will be compromised and blackheads, acne, excess sebum and redness will appear on the face.

Other signs of exaggerated sugar intake that should cause concern and make you immediately stop consuming sweets, abolish alcohol, but also reduce carbohydrates in general, are the constant need to urinate and the excessive thirst. These are two typical symptoms of diabetes 2. More than an alarm bell. It may already be late.

To balance the blood glucose concentration, the body produces a fluidifying liquid that the kidneys are unable to fully absorb. Hence the need to pee often. Following the excess of urine, the brain will receive a signal of dehydration and to replenish fluids it will stimulate thirst. Everything is connected.

