FERRARI, NEW HYPERCAR COMING? – The Ferrari has built a new one hypercar from a thousand and one nights? It would seem so, judging by the short video that appeared on YouTube in the last few hours (below), in which a low and long fireball, with a completely disguised which for now is a jumble of parts from existing models (the front lights are those of the 296 GTB, those at the back of the SF90 Stradale), proceeds at a crawl on a deserted road, presumably not far from the Maranello factory.

HEIR OF THE LAFERRARI – The first rumors about project of a new hypercar, identified by the internal code F250had already circulated last October, suggesting that the Maranello house was working on a new model in limited series capable of enclosing the deepest essence of the brand and, therefore, its indissoluble bond with racing. In any case, net of the uncertainty that still hovers over the subject, the chronology of events under the sign of the Prancing Horse would seem to be revealing in this regard of the fact that the times for the debut of a new Dream Ferraris are not far away at all: in 2013, therefore exactly ten years ago, it was precisely in these times that the LaFerrari (in the photo below), spiritual heir of Enzo, born in 2002.

LIMITED SERIES – The new hypercar from Ferrariwhich the Prancing Horse house will equip with the most advanced and sophisticated technologies at its disposal, should make its debut according to rumors by the end of 2024 and be produced in soils 828 specimensdivided into coupe, spider and track versions.

STILL V12, BUT HYBRID – But how will the new one be? Ferrari F250? The information in this regard is still scarce, but some considerations can be made based on the images of the forklift. Although the car is entirely camouflaged, the proportions do not lie: they are clearly those of a berlinetta not high off the ground, with the engine housed close to the tarmac, just behind the cockpit at two dry places. The pair of exhaust cannons and the dull sound that emerges suggest that the “heart” of the next super Ferrari will be petrol-driven, even if it will almost certainly be electrified: this would explain the triangular yellow warning stickers which usually indicate the presence of an electrical system. That of the future Ferrari hypercar should be a hybrid system based on a V12 combined with one or more electric motors, with rechargeable batteries from an external socket, just like that of the heir to the Lamborghini Aventador.

> In the photo above the LaFerrari, produced from 2013 to 2016 in only 708 specimens.

ALSO SPIDER AND TRACK – A noteworthy detail of the prototype of the Ferrari F250 it’s the front bonnet: very low and sloping, it is “hollowed out” in the center by three very large openings whose function could be to keep the air flow as close as possible to the extremely inclined windscreen. Moving to the rear area, the gigantic one catches the eye instead rear wing: very eye-catching, however it could be reserved only for the most extreme version of the model, expressly conceived for use on the track.