It can happen, after having bought and cooked them, to realize that zucchini are bitter. In some cases there is a real health hazard.

The zucchini they are very good vegetables and perfect for summer. They can also be eaten raw and prepared in many ways. But if we notice a “bitter” smell it is better to throw them away. Here because.

Fruits and vegetables are foods that are good for your health, it is undeniable. However, what is present in Nature sometimes reserves us “bad jokes”. Indeed also foods we consume routinely can turn out to be toxic. And also cause serious health problems.

In a previous article we talked about how tomatoes, potatoes and eggplants have a substance that can be “fatal”. This is the Solaninewhich develops naturally in the aforementioned vegetables and tubers. By storing them properly and consuming them when they are a full maturation you can avoid intoxication.

Regarding the zucchinione happens thing like that. So we’re not talking about contamination by pesticides or other, but of a completely natural phenomenon. We must learn to know to avoid health problems.

Are zucchini bitter? They must be thrown away immediately, the danger to health is there and it is real

When we buy zucchini al supermarket or from Greengrocer obviously we don’t think that they can be toxic. Unfortunately, as far as the phenomenon is concerned, it is not the fault of man, but a natural process. In some batches of zucchini a substance, called cucurbitacin. It is a neurotossic elementso very dangerous to health.

In addition to courgettes, this substance is also found in Cucumbers. It develops “randomly”, it is assumed because of excessive heat / sudden changes in temperature or for the contact with ornamental gourds. Which are obviously not edible. It is not something that happens often but we must be careful. If we ingest zucchini with cucurbitacin we risk serious symptoms, even fatal.

Per understand if zucchini are (unfortunately) toxicwe have a simple method. Smell them. If they have a too bitter smell, better leave them where they are. Same as the let’s taste and they seem to us really too much to love. It means they are toxic. The problem, then, lies in the fact that cucurbitacina does not disappear with cooking. So if we hear bitter zucchini we must immediately throw them, whether cooked or raw.

How to recognize cucurbitacin poisoning and what to do

If they wear out bitter zucchini and then with the cucurbitacin, one notices almost immediately intoxication. We manifest the “classic” symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal cramps. In the most serious cases there is even the risk of death.

So if we associate the symptoms with the consumption of too bitter zucchini, we must call the doctor immediately or an ambulance. Prompt treatments will be able to stabilize the parameters and detoxify the body.

But better to prevent. So be careful when buying zucchini and cucumbers. Another good habit would be to buy them when they are in season. Zucchini usually ripens to Julyalthough there are many species some of them more precocious.

The “Forzaure” in cropsorigin from other countries, incorrect conservation / storage are all factors they certainly can increase the chances of the presence of cucurbitacin.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies published in medical journals. Therefore, it does not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)