Electricity bills in the second quarter of 2023 drop by 55 percent, thanks to the decrease in the cost of energy (-60 percent), which absorbs the reactivation of system costs. But expenditure for the average family remains high: 1,267 euros from 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2023, according to Arera calculations, a good 33 percent more than in the same period in the previous 12 months: in fact, prices still weigh applied in the second half of 2022. Although down by more than half compared to the quarter that is drawing to a close, in fact, the cost of energy remains at “high levels”, reads the press release from the Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment . The reference price of electricity for the typical customer, from the day after tomorrow 1 April 2023, will be 23.75 euro cents per kilowatt hour, including taxes.

The regions of reduction

For the typical household, with average electricity consumption of 2,700 kWh per year and a committed power of 3 kW, the drop in bills in the April, May and June quarters will be -55.3 percent compared to the previous three months . The decrease is due to the cost of energy -60.9%, a slight decrease in the dispatching item (-1.2%), an adjustment of the marketing items (+0.5%) and the increase in the item system charges (+6.3%) which have been reactivated. The regulated network tariffs (Transportation, distribution and metering) remained unchanged. The consumer protection association Assoutenti calculates that thanks to the April reduction, each family will save an average of 793 euros per year, and the bill “thus drops from the current 1,434 euros per year to 641 euros, approaching pre-crisis levels, but it is necessary to consider the return of system charges which, according to the data released today by Arera, will currently weigh about 82 euros per bill ».

