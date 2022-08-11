A child from Arezzo was admitted to the San Donato hospital three days after returning from Cuba, a country where he contracted the Dengue virus: his condition is not serious.

a mosquito bite

A child from Arezzo was admitted to the San Donato hospital for three days after returning from Cuba, a country where he contracted the Dengue virus, endemic in many tropical and subtropical countries. The little boy had accused symptoms that had alarmed his parents, who without hesitation had taken him to the hospital for the necessary checks.

The news was released yesterday afternoon by the ASL Toscana Sud Est. “The child – explains the health company – was placed in isolation and all prevention protocols were activated. Doctors they reassure about health conditions“.

What is Dengue virus

And the Istituto Superiore di Sanità explains, on its dedicated portal, that “Dengue is caused by four very similar viruses (Den-1, Den-2, Den-3 and Den-4) and is transmitted to humans by mosquito bites which, in turn, sting an infected person. There is therefore no direct contagion between humans, even if humans are the main host of the virus. The virus circulates in the blood of the infected person for 2-7 days, and during this time the mosquito can pick it up and pass it on to others “.

In the western hemisphere, the main vector is the Aedes aegypti mosquito, although cases transmitted by Aedes albopictus have been recorded. “Dengue – continues the ISS – has been known for over two centuries, and is particularly present during and after the rainy season in the tropical and subtropical areas of Africa, Southeast Asia and China, India, the Middle East, Latin and Central America, Australia and several areas of the Pacific. In recent decades, the spread of Dengue has increased in many tropical regions. In the countries of the northern hemisphere, particularly in Europe, it constitutes a danger from a global health perspective, since it manifests itself mainly as imported disease, the increase of which is due to the increased frequency of movements of goods and people “.

What are the symptoms of Dengue

The disease generally gives rise to fever within 5-6 days of the mosquito bite, with temperatures even very high. Fever is accompanied by acute headaches, pains around and behind the eyes, severe pain in the muscles and joints, nausea and vomiting, skin irritations that can appear on most of the body 3-4 days after the onset of fever. Typical symptoms are often absent in children. Diagnosis is usually made based on symptoms, but can be more accurate by looking for the virus or specific antibodies in blood samples.