Berlin/Düren, February 24, 2023 – Techniker Krankenkasse (TK), BARMER, DAK-Gesundheit, KKH Kaufmännische Krankenkasse and hkk – Handelskrankenkasse will for the first time offer their members online elections for the 2023 social elections. The election committees of the cash registers gave the go-ahead today. The primary voting health insurance companies (health insurance companies with electoral action) are thus implementing a model project for digital social elections for the first time, for which the legislature had created the legal prerequisites in May 2020.

From mid-April to May 31, the approximately 22 million people entitled to vote for the five substitute health insurance companies will be asked to elect their volunteer representatives to the administrative board of their health insurance company for the next six years as part of the social elections. As an alternative to the traditional postal vote, you can now do this conveniently on your PC or mobile device.

Cross-checkout collaboration

The digital voting was prepared by the working group ARGE – model project online elections 2023, which was founded in October 2020 by 15 health insurance companies. Their task is to prepare a joint and uniform implementation of the election.

Jörg Ide and Holger Schlicht, spokespersons for the ARGE – model project online elections 2023, praise the cross-insurance cooperation. “As health insurance companies, we have done real pioneering work,” emphasizes Jörg Ide. Holger Schlicht adds: “There has never been an online election of this magnitude in Germany. The additional online option is a big step towards modernizing social security elections in Germany.”

High security standards

The online voting system meets the high technical and organizational requirements set by the Federal Office for Information Security and the Federal Ministry of Health. This includes, among other things, that the act of voting must be specially protected – in accordance with the Technical Guideline on Information Security and the Online Voting Ordinance.

Social election 2023

In the social election, members determine the highest bodies of the statutory health insurance companies every six years. These social parliaments make important decisions for the funds, such as statutory benefits, the budget or the composition of the board of directors. So far, the elections to these representatives of the insured have been carried out exclusively by letter in the event of a primary election.