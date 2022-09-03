Home Health Argentina, mysterious pneumonia has already killed 4 people
Health

Argentina, mysterious pneumonia has already killed 4 people

by admin
Argentina, mysterious pneumonia has already killed 4 people

And he added: “We are all in

alert

for this reason we are issuing guides to public and private intensive care units if they find themselves treating patients who have these symptoms, especially to do

a correct diagnosis with all the necessary protocols and PPE

as recommended for all patients with respiratory diseases “.

And contagion –

These pneumonia would have nothing to do with Covid-19 or even with the flu and Hantavirus. All patients diagnosed with this pneumonia at the time nine (eight of these are health workers)have been subjected to

specific analyzes

at the Malbran Institute in Buenos Aires. The Tucuman center where the cases were identified, Luz Médica, a private clinic in the city of San Miguel de Tucuman, was placed in isolation as a precaution.

Patient zero –

The first infected was a 70-year-old woman who had been hospitalized at Luz Mshe was for a routine operation, but after the surgery she developed a lung infection believed to be abnormal that led to her death. Then a doctor and a nurse had died after her.

Pneumonia is under observation – Health authorities are analyzing the facility’s water system, as well as the air conditioning unit. In this way it will be possible to establish whether these pneumonia have a toxic or environmental origin. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Center for Disease Control (ECDC) are monitoring the epidemic.

See also  43-year-old ends up in hospital with a stomach laceration


You may also like

‘Number closed to Medicine, serious planning is needed’

17,668 new cases and 48 deaths – breaking...

what tests to do for timely diagnosis –...

the side effect that you do not imagine

Food recall, immediately to be returned to the...

Covid: 48 deaths, 17,668 cases. 11.6% positivity rate...

From rental washing machines to smart sensors: 10...

Covid, 17,668 new cases with 152,452 swabs and...

Blizzard is making some changes to Diablo Immortal’s...

The anger of Molise cancer patients without treatment:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy