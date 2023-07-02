Argentina’s Pumitas brace for a challenging match against Georgia in the Sub 20 Rugby World Cup

Title: Argentina Prepares for Second Match in Under 20 Rugby World Cup Against Georgia

Content:

Aitor Bildosola tackled in a Pumitas training session in South Africa; This Thursday Argentina will face Georgia in Stellenbosch for the Sub 20 World Cup.

After their impressive debut with a 43-15 victory over Italy, the Argentine Pumitas are set to face their second match in the Under 20 Rugby World Cup. However, this time they will be up against a formidable opponent in Georgia, known for their heavy and physical playing style.

Álvaro Galindo, the head coach of Argentina’s team, highlighted the challenges that lie ahead, stating, “I think the game will be similar to the one in Italy, not in the result but in the first 20 minutes when you have to work really hard to prevail.” He emphasized the importance of the forwards and their performance in the scrum, line, and maul.

Georgia, who played against the local team, suffered a 33-23 loss, but their physicality and dominance in certain aspects of the game posed a challenge to their opponents. Irakli Aptsiauri, who played a crucial role in the second half of the match, will start against Argentina, showcasing Georgia’s strength in their pack.

The Pumitas have been preparing for a physically demanding game while also relying on their backline to make a difference. Changes have been made to the team’s lineup for this match, including the inclusion of scrum-half Agustín Moyano, known for his speed and dynamism.

The Pumitas’ primary goal is to secure a spot among the top four teams in the World Cup. To achieve this, they will need to navigate their way through a competitive group, which includes South Africa and Italy.

The match between Argentina and Georgia will take place in Stellenbosch, South Africa, and will be televised on ESPN 3. Kick-off is scheduled for 11:30 (Buenos Aires time). Both teams are expected to focus on their strengths and battle it out in the scrum, line, and maul.

Argentina’s starting lineup for the match includes players from Dogos XV, with a strong representation from the Cordovan team. The team is excited about the prospects of their talented lineup and the opportunity ahead.

The Pumitas are determined to continue their winning streak and cement their position as one of the top contenders in the Sub 20 World Cup. Fans can catch all the action live on ESPN 3 as the young Argentine team faces their next challenge on the road to victory.

