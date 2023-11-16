Argentine Hospitals Among Top 10 in Latin American Ranking: Hospital Italiano and Hospital Austral Shine

Two Argentine hospitals were ranked in the top ten of the best in Latin America. The Latam Business Conference (LBC) presented its first Top Ranking Latam Best Hospitals 2023, which distinguished the best hospitals in Latin America of the last year. Two health centers in Argentina were positioned within the first 10: Hospital Italiano at seventh and Hospital Austral at ninth.

The list includes 39 health centers from 8 Latin American countries, including private, private university, and public hospitals. The top three healthcare spaces in the region were occupied by Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in first place, achieving a perfect score of 100 points; the Santa Fe de Bogotá Foundation in second with 94.3 points; and the CardioInfantil Foundation from Bogotá in third with 92.6 points.

Among the Argentine hospitals, the German Hospital of Buenos Aires was ranked number 11. The Italian Hospital was rated with 90.8 points and the Austral Hospital with 88.3 out of 100. The evaluation took into account aspects such as patient safety, human talent, production, research, capacity, economic and hospital efficiency, patient experience, and environment, social responsibility, and governance (ESG).

From LBC, it was stated that “the Top Ranking Latam Best Hospitals arises from the need to have a comparative analysis between the different institutions that provide health services in Latin America. We seek to graph, with reliable data and in favor of transparency, the progress and true role of the leading institutions in the Latin American health sector.”

The Italian Hospital of Buenos Aires is a non-profit institution that has been dedicated to comprehensive health care since 1853, offering medical assistance, academic training, and scientific research in more than 40 medical specialties. It has two hospital locations in the city of Buenos Aires and San Justo, province of Buenos Aires, and 15 outpatient medical centers distributed throughout the metropolitan area. It also has its own university, the University Institute, where undergraduate and postgraduate courses related to health are taught.

The origins of the institutions participating in the ranking in Latin America are diverse. In the LBC ranking, the Italian Hospital stood out especially in the areas of capacity, research, and efficiency. The Austral University Hospital stood out especially in research, capacity, and human talent. Rafael Aragón, general director of the Hospital Austral, expressed that being recognized in the rankings not only fills them with joy but also illustrates the effort to keep up with the most demanding international standards.

The Austral University Hospital is a non-profit entity dedicated to biomedical care, teaching, and research. It is an acute and highly complex general hospital, committed to seeking the highest quality and safety in healthcare. It has a state-of-the-art technical infrastructure and a team of outstanding professionals. The hospital is dedicated to meeting the needs of the patient and their family, providing a place that combines professional excellence with human quality.

