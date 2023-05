PARIS – The photographer Ari Boulognewho has always claimed to be the biological son of Alain Delon, was found dead in his Paris apartment. The sixty-year-old photographer was at home with his partner, now stopped by the police on charges of failing to assist a person in danger.

The mother Nico, model and singer of the Velvet Underground, had always declared that Ari was born from a brief relationship with the French film star in the early Sixties…