In a video on TikTok, the American singer wanted to reassure fans alarmed by her physical appearance shown in her latest public releases: “Before I was the least healthy version of me”

Ariana Grande, with a video on TikTok, has decided to speak openly to her fans to respond to the comments of these days.

The American singer and actress, who has spent the last six months on the film set Wicked, she felt compelled to respond to her audience who were very concerned about seeing some photos of her taken before the concert of Jeff Goldblum (co-star of the film) in which Ariana attended. The photos, in fact, show a Grande very different from usual and the fans soon noticed a big aesthetic difference in the body and in the look of the singer.

“I want to talk about your concerns about my body and tell you what it’s like to be someone with a body that gets so much attention,” he began in the video, continuing “I think we should be kinder in commenting on other people’s bodies, a regardless of everything. Even if you say something nice, or have good intentions in what you say, healthy or unhealthy, big or small, this or that, sexy or not, you should still work on trying to talk about it a little less. “We should help protect each other and keep each other safe.”

“There are many ways to look healthy and beautiful. For me, the body I had, and you compare me to, was the least healthy version of me. I was on several antidepressants and drank on them, eating badly. It was one of the lowest moments of my life and you want to consider that a moment when my body was fine when in reality I wasn’t fine at all.” The singer then added: “I know I shouldn’t explain this to you, but I think that opening up and being vulnerable can lead to something good”.

Ariana then concluded: “But I want to give you my love and remember that you are beautiful and beautiful at any stage of life you are. You are beautiful despite what you are going through, despite the weight or the makeup you wear.