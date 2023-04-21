Arianna Meloni, the barbarity of the cartoon against Giorgia’s sister: “Children and family affected”

It’s not satire, it’s barbarism. It’s not a political act, it’s a personal assault and a vilification of the women’s body. To sink that low, into sexism and misogynistic sneer, is to have no other arguments. And so, the cartoon published in the Everyday occurrence – the one in which a blonde woman is portrayed in bed with a black man who, in the intentions of the cartoonist, should be Ariadne Melonisister of the head of government and wife of the Minister of Agriculture – becomes an example of how legitimate criticism of an opponent can degrade into vulgarity and an undue and unacceptable personal attack.

The barbarity of the cartoon with Arianna Meloni

Giorgia Meloni, as soon as the controversy breaks out over a cartoon that is not satire but political, writes a Facebook post and is dismayed: «The one portrayed in the cartoon is Arianna. A person who does not hold public office, guilty above all of being my sister. She splashed on the front page with unworthy allusions, in contempt of any respect for a woman, a mother, a person whose life is used and upended only to attack a government considered an enemy ». Sexism, racism and squalor are the adjectives that are used, not only on the right but also on the left, not only by women but also by men of all political parties (apart from Conte who, and it is saying something, instead seems to enjoy himself: « Satire is satire”), to define this drawing which is not politically incorrect or nastist but simply and gravely offensive. Giorgia Meloni continues: «And the deafening silence on such a thing on the part of those who from morning to night claim to teach us morals plastically demonstrates the bad faith by which we are surrounded. But if someone thinks to stop us like this, they are very wrong. The more I am surrounded by this ferocity, the more I am convinced that I have to do my job well. With love. We leave the wickedness without limits to the self-proclaimed good ones».

The political-personal aggression is evident. But at least, for once, the reactions it arouses are often coincident and there is real indignation not only in the Third Pole but also in the Democratic Party. While the FdI senators ask the Order of Journalists to deal with this case, and all the center-right parliamentary leaders rise up against the attack in the press (Senator De Priamo says: “The eskimo is back in the newsroom”), here is Calenda and Renzi at least on this united and with them Mara Carfagna, Maria Elena Boschi and all the others to insist: “No to barbarization”. And if all the ministers stigmatize at least by saying “too much vulgarity”, the women of the Democratic Party are particularly affected – from Pina Picierno to many others – by this “indecent cartoon”.

NO LAUGHING

The words of the left resemble those of the right. Ignazio La Russa: «Everything has a limit, even indecency. This isn’t satire, it’s just rubbish. Sincere solidarity with Arianna and her family ». And the premier’s sister in turn accuses the Fact: “Do these people know that behind their wickedness there are other people with their own problems, their own anxieties, their own fears? But above all with their own families and children? They know it, but for them, attacking the adversary is also worth destabilizing the lives of others».

For Minister Sangiuliano, «today the limit has been exceeded: I hope that all the political forces will express their indignation. Starting with the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein, who I am sure will firmly condemn this indecency”. Those who do not condemn themselves are Il Fatto Quotidiano. Indeed, with a tweet, the newspaper replies to the accusations: «This cartoon by #Natangelo has infuriated Giorgia Meloni and beyond. Once again satire is attacked by power. Il Fatto is for freedom of expression and also for the freedom to laugh in peace». But it was a cartoon that is not funny at all and that signals ideological brutality and personal contempt.

