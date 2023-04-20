Arianna Meloni’s outburst against the Fact cartoon: “In order to attack the adversary, they destabilize the lives of people and families”

Giorgia Meloni’s sister, Arianna, entrusts her outburst against the cartoon published by the daily newspaper that brings her into play in the controversy over the statements of her husband, the minister Francesco Lollobrigida, who had spoken of “ethnic substitution ». The premier’s sister addresses whoever decided to publish the cartoon and attacks: «Do these people know that there are people behind their wickedness? People with their problems, their anxieties, their feelings, their fears? But above all with their families, their friends, work colleagues and their children? They know it, but for them, attacking their adversary also means destabilizing the lives of people and their families”.

Read on about Open

Read also: