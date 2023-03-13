Home Health AriBio Co., Ltd. e Fujirebio Diagnostics, Inc.
SAN DIEGO, TOKYO and MALVERN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fujirebio Holdings Inc., its wholly owned subsidiary Fujirebio Diagnostics, Inc., and AriBio Co., Ltd. announced a strategic collaboration to advance the development of biomarkers for Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases. The deal gives Fujirebio access to clinical samples and data collected as part of the ongoing Phase 3 Alzheimer’s disease clinical trial, initiated by AriBio in December 2022.

In 2021, AriBio completed a Phase 2 study among patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease with its lead compound AR1001, a PDE5 inhibitor with preclinical efficacy shown to inhibit neuronal apoptosis, promote neurogenesis, increase neuroplasticity and stimulate autophagic activity to eliminate toxic proteins.

James Rock – AriBio

Chris Dague – Fujirebio

