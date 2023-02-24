“I feel a strong sense of social responsibility” towards people facing the challenge of a difficult disease such as ALS e “I am motivated to give my contribution” to improve the lives of these people. These are some of the messages expressed by the 11 researchers who study ALS, selected by the AriSla Foundation with the Call 2022, who have joined the social campaign #ricercaèpresente.

We do not fast (available here), the researchers show a colored hand, to recall the logo of the “Rare Disease Day” and show all solidarity with people with ALS. As the researchers tell us, it is “the patients themselves, who with their example of tenacity and resilience” spur them on in their daily work. There are those who have had a close family member who has faced the path of illness and add a personal motivation, but all share “the pride of being a researcher” and the intention to “contribute personally to the development of treatments”, as well as the possibility of “achieving a new result every day”, “deepening in areas that are still little explored”. From their words emerges the awareness of living in a particular historical moment, in which “the opportunity to communicate and speak directly with the patient” is added to the mass of information obtained, who has more and more tools to get information and get in touch with those who do research. The researchers are “grateful to the realities that like the AriSLA Foundation invest in research”, because it is only by trusting the work of the researchers that knowledge about the disease can be added and significant results can be produced.

«The “Rare Disease Day” is confirmed as an important day» says the scientific director of AriSla, Anna Ambrosini «in which to tell the real closeness of the Italian scientific community that deals with ALS to those who face the path of the disease. We have deep faith in the work of researchers and are committed to ensuring that each funded study can have a concrete impact on people’s lives”.

In the posts, which are published on the AriSla Foundation’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram profiles until Tuesday 28 February, it is also possible to read a brief description of the six research projects just funded by AriSla, who intend to explore different areas of study, some little explored, and identify new ways of therapeutic intervention. Furthermore, the new website which comes not only with a total restyling, but with more informative content on ALS and research, such as content of great interest to the patient community.

They have joined the campaign – reads a note from the foundation Bert Blaauw of the Venetian Institute of Molecular Medicine in Padua, Emanuele Buratti of the International Center of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (Icgeb) of Trieste, Serena Carrara of the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, Fabian Feiguin of the Department of Life and Environmental Sciences of the University of Cagliari, Valeria Gerbino of the IRCCS Santa Lucia Foundation in Rome, Rosario Gulino of the Department of Biomedical and Biotechnological Sciences of the University of Catania, Patrizia Longone of the IRCCS Santa Lucia Rome, Antonio Musarò of the Department of Anatomical, Histological, Medical-Legal and Locomotor Apparatus Sciences – Histology and Embryology section of the Sapienza University of Rome, Alexander Rose of the Department of Biology and Biotechnology “Charles Darwin” of the Sapienza University of Rome, Gianni Soraru of the Department of Neurosciences, Hospital Company – University of Padua, Tania Zaglia of the Department of Biomedical Sciences of the University of Padua.

At the opening the banner of #RareDiseaseDay