Arizona State University Announces Plans for New Medical School in Downtown Phoenix

Arizona State University Announces New Medical School in Downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — Arizona State University (ASU) has revealed plans for a new medical school to be located in downtown Phoenix. The exact location of ASU Health, which will comprise the medical school, is yet to be determined. The new facilities will house a Faculty of Medicine and a School of Public Health Technology.

University president Michael M. Crow expressed gratitude to the citizens of Phoenix, stating, “Phoenix citizens have been a significant investor in higher education, science, technology, and medicine in downtown Phoenix.” He further added, “We look forward to working with Mayor Gallego, City Council, and city leaders to create something that will improve the entire healthcare ecosystem and serve the entire state. This is the right place to advance that work.”

ASU’s Phoenix hub already encompasses the Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation and the university’s College of Health Solutions, with over 12,000 students attending the nine faculties and units on campus.

Mayor Kate Gallego hailed the decision, citing the thriving biosciences industry in Phoenix and the pressing demand for skilled medical professionals. She emphasized the significance of ASU’s choice to establish its new venture in downtown Phoenix.

According to ASU, Arizona currently ranks low in key health system performance indicators, specifically 32nd overall, 44th in terms of access and affordability, and 41st in prevention and treatment. With the state’s rapid population growth and aging demographic, there is an urgent need to address shortages in various healthcare professions.

ASU is not the only university taking proactive steps to tackle this shortage. Northern Arizona University also has plans to open a medical school.

