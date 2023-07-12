Arizona Woman Sentenced to Prison for Practicing Medicine Without a License During the Pandemic

Title: Arizona Woman Sentenced to Prison for Practicing Medicine Without a License During Pandemic

Subtitle: Pamela O’Guinn used stolen identity to pose as licensed prescriber and treated patients

PHOENIX — In a startling case that has sent shockwaves through the local medical community, a 58-year-old Arizona woman named Pamela O’Guinn has been handed a lengthy prison sentence after it was revealed that she had been practicing medicine without a valid license during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

O’Guinn was sentenced to five years in the Arizona Department of Corrections last week after she pleaded guilty to charges of fraud, forgery, and identity theft in Maricopa County Superior Court. The Arizona Attorney General’s Office stated that their investigation began when O’Guinn falsely claimed to be a legal professional during a child custody hearing, where she disclosed providing services to one of the parties involved in the case.

Surprisingly, O’Guinn had managed to convince patients that she was a licensed prescriber by operating under the false moniker of “Dr. Pamela Robinson.” Court documents revealed that she had been seeing patients and prescribing medication at a Youngtown wellness center, masquerading as a registered nurse. The state Board of Nursing eventually caught wind of the illicit activities and swiftly launched an investigation.

It was discovered that O’Guinn had obtained personal information, including stolen identities, to fraudulently apply for an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN) certification in Arizona. In March 2021, the nursing council sent her a scathing letter, admonishing her for the unauthorized prescriptions she had issued for controlled substances.

The crimes committed by O’Guinn spanned from May 2020 to February 2021, encompassing the peak period of the COVID-19 pandemic. This revelation has raised concerns about the potential risks posed by individuals impersonating medical professionals during times of crisis.

In a plea agreement, several felony charges against O’Guinn were dismissed. However, the severity of her actions ultimately led to the significant prison sentence imposed upon her.

The Arizona Board of Nursing is now taking steps to alert the public of potential nurse impersonators by maintaining a list on their website.

The case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of verifying the credentials of healthcare providers, especially during times of national crisis. Authorities urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity related to medical professionals.

