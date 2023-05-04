Armando Izzo convicted of external competition in Camorra association and sports fraud: 5-year sentence for the Monza footballer

The Monza footballer Armando Izzo was condemned a 5 years of imprisonment from the sixth penal section of the Court of Naples per external competition in camorra association e sports fraud. Izzo’s involvement in the process born out of the investigations of the District anti-mafia directorate on the Camorra clan Vanella Grassi concerned alleged cases of combined matchesdating back to the championship of Serie B 2013-2014 when Izzo was in theAvellino. According to the investigators he would have lent a hand to the clanwith which it is related, to combine two matches. Izzo was convicted of the count related to the match Modena-Avellino e acquitted for the charge relating to the consignment Avellino-Reggina. The prosecutor of the Neapolitan Dda Maurice DeMarco he had asked for 4 years and 10 months’ imprisonment for Izzo. Izzo’s lawyers, Rino Nugnes e Stephen Montonethey announced theappeal on appeal of the sentence. The defender said “very disappointed” from the sentence and in a post on Instagram he explained: “I believe in justice and I’m sure mine will be proven absolute strangeness to the criminal environment. I won’t stop fighting.”

Born in Scampinephew of Salvatore ‘o Marenar Petriccioneone of the founders of the clan, that of Izzo has always been told as a good story of emancipation from criminal environments. The boy from the deep Neapolitan suburbs who gets to play in Serie A and wear the national team shirt. Then in the 2017 the lightning bolt from the blue of the investigation arrives: the prosecutor De Marco is investigating the brothers Umberto e Antonio Accursothe bosses of Vinella Grassi and their dealings in the drug and in extortion (Umberto Accurso will later be sentenced to life imprisonment for some murders), and came across the maneuvers of the Accurso to combine the Modena-Avellino and Avellino-Reggina matches, through the mediation – the prosecutor suspected – of a former footballer-jeweler, Luca Piniand the captain of Avellino, Francesco Millesi.

Izzo would participate in two preparatory meetings in a restaurant with the camorristi, Pini and his teammate on 14 and 20 May 2014. At the prosecutor he admits only one, the first, but denies having discussed selling matches. For De Marco, the Accurso brothers, first using as an intermediary Salvatore Russoand then directly, they would have promised and then sent a large sum of money, 30 thousand euros, to Millesi, delivered by my colleague Pini, to bribe other players. According to the public prosecutor’s office, Millesi would thus have exerted his influence on other Avellino players to favor the Modena goal: this was the agreement.

According to the investigators, Antonio Accurso bet well on behalf of the clan 400 thousand euros on the goal scored by the team playing at home (Modena), earning it 60mila. Izzo would in turn have accepted the promise of a sum of money, writes the prosecutor in the charges “as compensation in order to achieve a result other than that resulting from the correct and fair performance of the aforementioned competition”. In some eavesdropping with his agent, the latter sang all sorts of things: “…So I made you go to Triestedo you remember or not when the …inc., do you remember when I told you: “You don’t have to stay in Naples” . Do you remember or not?… ….. when I told you: “You don’t have to stay in Naples” and I made you play for Triestina, do you remember? … ….and therefore, you understand or not; so I didn’t want you to stay in Naples, to play in Avellino, do you understand or not … … you understand, great “latrine”!!! Always a “latrine” I have to treat you…”.

Izzo’s name often returned in the interrogations of Antonio Accurso, who had become collaborator of justice: “He is a relative of ours, being the nephew of Salvatore Petriccione. Already when he was a soldier in Trieste, there was a sketch of matchmaking in which my brother Umberto accompanied by Mario Pacciarelli they went to Trieste knowing that the company did not pay them salaries to the players to see if something could be done, but to no avail”. Immediately after the conviction Monzaclub at Silvio Berlusconihe expressed “total nearness e support to Armando, convinced of her extraneousness to the criminal environment”.