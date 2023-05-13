Armored Rome for the arrival of Zelensky, no fly zones and snipers

Rome does shield for the arrival of the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, who will meet the Head of State Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Pope Francis on Saturday. The police headquarters of the capital has launched a safety plan which provides for the no fly zone and the ban on overflights for drones. Bomb squads, helicopters and snipers will be employed. A series of checks and reclamations will be carried out, including the subsoil. The Tiber and the parks will be monitored, where surveillance will also be ensured by the mounted department. Also on the field counter-terrorism unit of police and carabinieri.

Special guarded stations and airports The security plan set up by the Rome police station also provides for an increase in checks in railway stations, airports and on the main roads and motorways. Furthermore, starting from Saturday, a task force will be set up in the operations room of the police headquarters, in the area reserved for the management of major events, where all public order and safety services will be coordinated.

A thousand agents on the field There will be about a thousand law enforcement officers on the field. The security device also provides for the use of special departments that will support the personnel already following the Ukrainian president during the trips and scheduled meetings.

First at the Quirinale, then at Palazzo Chigi and in the Vatican The detailed program of the visit is strictly confidential for security reasons, but apparently the first appointment will be at the Quirinale. Mattarella and Zelensky have not seen each other since 2020, so it is the first time for a face to face between the two heads of state since the war began. Immediately after the Quirinale, the Ukrainian leader will go to Palazzo Chigi to meet the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The two have already met in Kiev on February 21, and on that occasion the premier had invited Zelensky to Italy. In the afternoon, then, Zelensky will be in the Vatican received on a private visit by Pope Francis.

See also Training regularly with weights reduces the risk of premature death from all causes (except cancer) - breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

